MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State senior soccer player Kaitlyn Case became the first Bearcat to sign a paid Name-Image-Likeness deal when the Smithville High graduate signed an agreement with Rapid Elite.
“I never thought, especially for me, that I’d ever get a chance like this,” Case said. “I’m very grateful.”
Rapid Elite owner Matt Gaarder has been around Bearcat athletics for years as a sideline reporter for the Bearcat Radio Network when he was a student at Northwest then spent two decades as the ‘Voice of the Bearcats’ on the radio alongside John Coffey at KXCV.
Gaarder currently works as the public-address announcer at Bearcat Stadium and Bearcat Arena. He is also a fan of all Bearcat sports and liked the idea of supporting an athlete who has been a part of the recent rise in success of the Northwest soccer program under coach Marc Gordon.
“Soccer has been coming along since Coach Gordon took over,” Gaarder said. “They are getting better and better and better. There is a lot of excitement around the women’s soccer program and I kinda wanted to jump on board with that.”
Case recently began working for Rapid Elite and after seeing her work ethic as an employee, Gaarder decided to approach her about the NIL opportunity. She will pose with products for advertisements and post on social media about Rapid Elite.
“Obviously being involved in Northwest athletics as much as I am, when this came out, I just thought it’d be a cool idea to do an NIL deal and work with the athletes,” Gaarder said. “… She is not only a good athlete, but she is a good person and if I am going to get into an NIL, I’m going to make sure that I’ve got somebody that I can trust.”
Gaarder said the process of doing the agreement through Northwest was a smooth one and he has already liked the response he’s seen from the community — indicating that he wouldn’t be surprised to see other businesses follow suit.
“I talked to Lori (Hopkins) and she said that there hadn’t been a paid NIL deal done yet at Northwest,” Gaarder said. “I said, ‘Let’s just do it.’ I added onto what we will pay her because she will do some social media stuff for us.”