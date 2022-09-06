22-07-08 Soc Case2.jpg
Northwest Missouri State senior Kaitlyn Case takes a shot last Thursday against Missouri-St. Louis at Bearcat Pitch.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State senior soccer player Kaitlyn Case became the first Bearcat to sign a paid Name-Image-Likeness deal when the Smithville High graduate signed an agreement with Rapid Elite.

“I never thought, especially for me, that I’d ever get a chance like this,” Case said. “I’m very grateful.”

