MARYVILLE, Mo. – Maryville head coach Matt Stoecklein needed no reminder of his team’s lack of success against the Benton Cardinals. The Spoofhounds fell to 3-7 over their last 10 games against the Cardinals on Friday night in a 56-46 loss.
“They hit a shot or two, we hit a shot or two and we kind of hung our heads,” Stoecklein said. “It was like the world was over, and it’s not over. We made a run, they made a run, now let’s go make our own run. But they just kind of lowered their heads and started feeling bad for themselves.”
The aforementioned Maryville run came after a long first possession for Benton. The Cardinals held the ball for a minute and a half to start the game. Benton struggled to find the basket thanks to two blocks from Maryville center Marc Gustafson.
Caleb Kreizinger struck first for the Spoofhounds on their first possession. The Cardinals answered with a basket from Denver Domann. Maryville then came back with baskets from Gustafson and Caden Stoecklein.
Trey Houchin gave the Spoofhounds their biggest lead of the game with back-to-back three-pointers, giving Maryville a 12-4 lead with 2:48 left in the first. It was after that the Cardinals put together an 18-0 run.
The run was led by Kason Mauzey who scored eight points over the final two minutes of the quarter to give Benton a 15-12 lead. Benton then opened the second quarter with seven-straight points to take a 22-12 lead.
“They had kids that don’t normally shoot the ball (making shots), I mean their best 3-point shooter didn’t hit a three,” Stoecklein said. “Then they had other guys, shooting 28 percent or whatever, they hit all kinds of threes.”
Caden Stoecklein gave Maryville its first points in nearly seven minutes of game time at the four-minute mark with two free throws. The Cardinals came back with back-to-back baskets from Adrian Byrd to take a 12-point lead.
“We knew going in that they two or three kids that crashed the boards really well,” Matt Stoecklein said. “We’d get beat on the drive, then you’d have to help and then when you miss the shot, the other guy who was supposed to block out isn’t there. Our whole defensive scheme just didn’t work very well tonight.”
Caden Stoecklein made his first 3-pointer of the game and Gustafson added a layup to cut the lead to seven with 2:10 left in the half. The Cardinals were the last to score in the second quarter and took a 28-19 lead into halftime.
Maryville went back-and-forth with Benton in the third quarter, keeping pace with the Cardinals, but also never able to cut into the Benton lead. Caden Stoecklein scored seven of the Spoofhounds’ 11 points in the third quarter. The Cardinals led 40-30 at the end of the period.
“They got up by six, then we hang our heads more, then they get up by eight, then by nine and all of a sudden you have to dig out of too big of a dang hole,” Matt Stoecklein said. “We just have to continue the process because we started taking shots that we shouldn’t have taken. They know it when they do it, but they’re frustrated, they’re down and think they have to make it all up right now. Well you can’t, you can’t score 10 points in 10 seconds.”
Maryville’s best run since early in the game came early in the fourth quarter. Caden Stoecklein made a layup and a 3-pointer and Houchin made his third 3-pointer of the game to make it a 6-point game at 44-38.
After a Benton free throw, Stoecklein came back with a layup to get the Spoofhounds to within five with 3:32 to go. The Cardinals didn’t let Maryville get any closer after that, ending the game with an 11-6 run.
After scoring seven points in the first half, Caden Stoecklein scored 17 in the second half. Houchin was second on the team with nine points, while Gustafson finished with seven blocks and seven points.
Maryville will try and get back on track Monday against Cameron. The Spoofhounds will then wrap up the regular season with home games against Savannah on Feb. 19 and Chillicothe on Feb. 25.
Maryville will then begin the Class 4 District 16 Tournament on Feb. 27, where they could possibly face Benton again. Matt Stoecklein said his team won’t lack in confidence if they do.
“I think they believe they can do it, and I think tonight when they got rolling, they thought they were going to win by 20,” Stoecklein said. “I think they believe they can beat that team. Now will we have to play much better and much smarter? Yes, but tonight that just didn’t happen for us.”