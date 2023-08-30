ROSENDALE, Mo. — Tuesday evening’s matchup between the Worth County Tigers and North Andrew Cardinals looked like two teams who could be playing for a district championships in two months. The Cardinals needed eight innings to defeat the Tigers, 5-4.

“I’m proud of the way be stuck in there and battled through it,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “We still have to work on our focus like knowing where to go with the ball. Those little mental slips kind of cost us the game. But you know I think we did a good job of battling because we knew coming into it that it would be a tough game.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags