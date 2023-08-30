ROSENDALE, Mo. — Tuesday evening’s matchup between the Worth County Tigers and North Andrew Cardinals looked like two teams who could be playing for a district championships in two months. The Cardinals needed eight innings to defeat the Tigers, 5-4.
“I’m proud of the way be stuck in there and battled through it,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “We still have to work on our focus like knowing where to go with the ball. Those little mental slips kind of cost us the game. But you know I think we did a good job of battling because we knew coming into it that it would be a tough game.”
Brooklyn Richardson parlayed a great start against East Harrison into another good start against the Cardinals. Richardson worked through some command issues in the first inning as she walked three of the first four batters.
Richardson forced a shallow pop fly to left and then struck out Emma Curran to strand the bases loaded.
North Andrew’s Teigan Miller also had a strong start to the game, allowing just two singles over her first three innings. But Worth County finally got to the Cardinals sophomore in the top of the fourth.
Kristen Tracy got the offense going with a one-out single. Kynah Steele followed Tracy with the first of her two hits on the night. Miller then forced a fly out to short, allowing Brylee Rush to open the scoring with a 2-out, 2-run double.
The lead didn’t last long as a throwing error in the bottom of the fourth helped the Cardinals to a 4-run inning. Kinzie Wilmaes grounded out to start the inning, but a walk and a throwing error later, the Cardinals had life on offense.
Curran loaded the bases with North Andrew’s first hit of the night. Briley Rainez and Miller then collected 2-run hits to give the Cardinals a 4-2 lead.
“I tried to not keep my head down, but even when I did, I made sure to lift my head up and I’m proud of myself for that,” Richardson said.
North Andrew then repaid the favor in the top of the fifth, starting with a walk. Miller retired the next two batters, but Richardson’s ground ball to third resulted in a bad throw — allowing Ridge and Richardson to score.
Richardson and Miller rolled through the sixth inning, but both offenses had their chance to avoid extra innings in the seventh. The Tigers started with a 2-out walk and then a single Kambree Briner, but they couldn’t capitalize.
The Cardinals earned back-to-back walks in the bottom of the seventh but failed to drive in the winning run. North Andrew then jumped on Richardson in the eighth inning with two-straight singles, a sacrifice bunt and then the walk-off hit from Aspen Sybert.
Briner and Steele led the Tigers with two hits each and three total hits for each through two games. Richardson has now pitched 14 innings through two games while allowing four runs and striking out 13.
“I think she’s gained a ton of confidence over the summer and here early on,” Bliley said. “I think it’s big for her to be able to pitch eight innings like that and only give up five runs. In the past, I don’t know if she’d be able to go eight innings. But she’s really grown as a leader and a player.”
The Tigers will travel to Princeton on Thursday to face a Princeton team that comes into the year with four-straight district championships and a 17-2 win in their season opener.
“It’s still early on in the season, so I think offensively we still have a lot of room for growth,” Bliley said. “We just need to know what our pitch is and attack it. Some know what our pitch is and are just trying too hard, but I like what I’m seeing so far.”