ROSENDALE, Mo. — Worth County head coach Les New feels like his team is playing better. Tuesday night in Rosendale, the Tigers showed that improvement in their 46-33 loss to the North Andrew Cardinals.
“I feel like this was just a war of physicality and they won,” New said.
The offense relied heavily on junior Tyler New in the loss Tuesday night. The Worth County guard scored opened the game with a 3-pointer and scored 26 of the team’s 33 points. Les New said that it’ll just take more practice for the team to be more well-rounded offensively.
“We just have to go to practice every day and tell them to shoot it with their feet set, and eventually they’re going to start hitting,” New said.
North Andrew’s response to the Tyler New 3-pointer was an 8-0 run over a 5-minute span. Hayden Ecker scored on back-to-back possessions to give the Cardinals an 8-3 three lead before Tyler New broke the run with his second basket of the game.
Tyler New scored all seven of Worth County’s points in the first quarter. Ecker, Braxon Linville, Gunner Lawrence each had four points in the quarter — helping the Cardinals to a 14-7 lead.
The Tigers matched their first quarter total in the first two and a half minutes of the second quarter with a 3-point play from freshman Brayden Stevens and back-to-back baskets from Tyler New.
Worth County cut the lead to three at the 5:24 mark of the second quarter, but the Cardinals responded with a 10-2 run to end the half. Tyler New scored 13 points in the first half, but saw his team go into the break trailing 27-16.
“We got out-rebounded bad in that first half and that created second chance points for them,” Les New said. “That killed us and extended their lead to 11 points at half.”
The Tigers were dominant in the third quarter, holding the Cardinals to just two points. Tyler New opened the half with a 3-pointer and scored nine total. Levi Cassavaugh assisted his teammate with four points — cutting the Cardinals lead to three at 32-29 going into the final quarter.
“We told them rebound, rebound, you have to rebound, and we did that in the third quarter,” Les New said. “We did that and cut the lead to three twice and then we started to get out-rebounded again.”
North Andrew’s Andrew Goff and New traded baskets early in the fourth quarter, but a 9-0 run over a two-minute span from the Cardinals put the Tigers in a 43-31 hole. Tyler New scored the only points of the quarter at the 6:50 mark and then again with 1:26 left in the game.
Worth County will look to get back on track as they host Mount Ayr next Monday in Grant City. The Tigers will then play in the Holiday Hoops Tournament beginning on Dec 27 against Green City before getting back into conference play at home against Stanberry on Jan 3.
“It’s good to play all those games, to get in a rhythm, to be in games, to learn how to play different styles and paces,” Les New said. “We need to practice late game situations and situational basketball. Right now, we’re just trying to fix ourselves and that part of it hasn’t come yet. You get in games like this, and you miss a screen, you miss a pass or two guys aren’t on the same page and then it cost you the game. So, we’ve got to get to wear we’re playing pretty consistent defense and rebounding. Then we’ll get to where we can figure the situational stuff out and that comes with experience.”