Maryville seniors Anastyn Pettlon (11) and Kennedy Kurz (1) smile during the district championship game on Monday in Savannah. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo. — Benton and Maryville squared off on Monday night in a match and atmosphere worthy of a district championship in Savannah. The two teams, which split in the regular season, played a match that will be remembered by all who made the trip to Savannah.

Maryville out-scored the Cardinals 93-89 in total points on the night, but Benton was able to pull out the close sets and win 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22).

