SAVANNAH, Mo. — Benton and Maryville squared off on Monday night in a match and atmosphere worthy of a district championship in Savannah. The two teams, which split in the regular season, played a match that will be remembered by all who made the trip to Savannah.
Maryville out-scored the Cardinals 93-89 in total points on the night, but Benton was able to pull out the close sets and win 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22).
“The fact that they kept bouncing back was all I could ask from them,” Spoofhound coach Bailey Cook said.
The Spoofhounds (19-16-2) jumped on Benton (24-9-1) early on in the first set. A kill from senior Rylee Vierthaler had the Spoofhounds up 6-1.
“Each and every girl on the court had the mindset to attack, attack, attack and not worry about your mistakes,” Spoofhound senior Anastyn Pettlon said.
A block by freshman Olivia Stanley followed by a kill and an ace by Pettlon pushed the Spoofhound lead to 15-8 and forced a Cardinal timeout. Benton came out of the timeout with a 10-3 run to tie the match.
Pettlon and sophomore Addison Weldon responded with back-to-back kills, but Benton answered to tie the match at 20-20. A Vierthaler kill made it 21-20, but Benton had a pair of points to take its first lead since 1-0 at 22-21.
Weldon responded with two kills for a 23-22 lead, but the Cardinals scored the final three of the match to escape with a 25-23 victory.
The second set was a similar script with a Pettlon ace giving the Hounds a 12-7 lead. The Spoofhounds and Pettlon also had to battle through repeatedly getting called for double hits on sets. The 4-year player has over 1,000 assists in her career and was a key part of a state championship team as a sophomore, but Monday was a new frustration in terms of that call and the big crowd in Savannah made their frustrations with the calls known as well — but the controversial calls on sets continued despite the boos and pleas for the call to be made on Benton as well.
A 6-0 Benton run gave the Cardinals a lead at 13-12. Vierthaler pushed the Maryville lead back to 19-16 on back-to-back kills. The match was tied at 23-23 before Benton finished the 25-23 victory.
“Benton is just a good team and Benton showed up tonight,” Cook said. “And we did too. They just showed up a little more.”
The Spoofhounds responded in the third set to the two close losses by jumping out to a 15-9 lead behind seven early kills from Vierthaler. Freshman Brylee Acklin had a big block to put the team up 20-11 and Weldon closed it out with three kills in the last four points for a 25-14 win.
“It just shows that we are a family,” Weldon said. “We earned being here and we should have won it.”
An ace by Bryna Grow had Maryville in front 8-2 in the fourth set. A block by Stanley pushed that lead to 15-7, but Benton roared back with a 9-0 run to retake the lead 16-15.
During that run was another call which had the crowd up in arms as Benton hit the ball into the net, but the official ruled that a Spoofhound touched the ball, that gave the Cardinals new life and they continued their run with a point.
“Everyone did great just keeping their mind on the game,” Pettlon said. “Some things don’t go your way and you just have to figure out how to get through it.”
Vierthaler was not going to let her season end quietly though and had three-straight kills for Maryville as the teams went back and forth. Vierthaler’s third kill tied the match at 19-19 and sent her to the service line where she is one ace off the team lead this season and has been a force all year.
Vierthaler never got the chance to serve though as the official ruled that Maryville was in an illegal rotation. Cook and Vierthaler argued the call, and the other official went to discuss the call with the head official, and Benton passed the ball back to Vierthaler to serve as both teams acted like the call would change.
The call did not change though. After a lengthy delay where the officials discussed the call, the lead official wouldn’t change it. The call put the Cardinals up 21-20 and sent Vierthaler to the back row without a chance to serve. Although Maryville got within 23-22, they could not take the lead again and lost 25-22.
The game is the final one for Spoofhound seniors Kennedy Kurz, Pettlon and Vierthaler.
“They mean everything to this team,” Cook said. “See, now I’m going to cry. … I know they mean everything to those younger girls. I hope one thing those younger girls take from them is everything — their leadership, their motivation, their skills which will come as those younger girls get older, their confidence — literally everything. There is not one wrong thing with those three seniors.
Weldon could not hold back her tears when discussing how much they mean to her.
“They mean everything to me,” Weldon said. “They were the ones that lifted all of us up — especially me and especially tonight, Anastyn did. They are big sisters. They are family. They are everything. They are the reason we are where we are today.”