ROSENDALE, Mo. — The North Andrew Cardinals have been billed as one of the sleeper teams in 8-man football to make a deep playoff run this year. Despite being a seventh seed, the Cardinals have dealt with injuries this year and have one of the state’s best running backs in Hayden Ecker and the best freshman in Braxon Linville.
The 2020 state runners-up received all they could handle on Friday night in the first round of the playoffs in a 50-36 win over Nodaway Valley.
“Credit to Nodaway Valley, they had a great plan,” North Andrew coach Dwyane Williams said. “They do a great thing with their formations where they get you into a little bit of a pickle where you can’t quite get your gaps covered.”
The Thunder have also had to overcome a lot this season with starting quarterback Blake Bohannon and starting running back Gavin Leeper each suffering season-ending leg injuries this season.
Despite being short-handed and with North Andrew being a heavy favorite, the Thunder came out and proved early on that they could match the physicality of one of the state’s most physical teams.
“Our game plan was to try and use our size to move guys,” Nodaway Valley coach Alan Calfee said. “Our O-line were road-graders tonight.”
After electing to receive the opening kickoff, Nodaway Valley went right down the field with a 9-play drive capped by an 8-yard Michael Cook touchdown run and the sophomore quarterback added the 2-point conversion.
“One: he is fast; and two: he has great vision,” Williams said. “There were several nice runs of his where I felt like, hey, we’ve got him cornered — and he’d make one little cut that was at exactly the right time.”
The Nodaway Valley defense was nearly able to make a big stop on the ensuing drive, but Linville picked up three yards on a fourth-and-2 and on the next play found Dawson Eychaner for a 27-yard touchdown where Eychaner adjusted nicely to an under-thrown pass.
Cook and Linville continued to trade body blows. Cook carried the ball on all four plays on the next drive and scored on a 31-yard touchdown. He ran in the 2-point conversion as well.
“Michael did really good, he was pounding really hard,” Nodaway Valley running back Clay Hanson said. “Without our line, we’d be nowhere. They make some pretty big holes for us, and it is just up to us running backs and quarterbacks to get through the holes.”
Linville answered back with a touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and connected with Ecker to tie the game back up at 16-16.
Cook carried the ball on all five plays on the next Nodaway Valley drive and finished it off with a 3-yard touchdown for a 22-16 lead.
“Micheal — he is one heck of a runner,” Nodaway Valley senior Will Cordell said. “He just goes and goes and goes.”
North Andrew took its first lead on the next drive. An encroachment penalty gave the Cardinals a first down on fourth-and-4, and Ecker scored on a 7-yard run two plays later. He added the two for a 24-22 lead.
North Andrew’s defense got its first stop of the game on the next drive when a holding call erased a big Cook run and gave the Thunder a third-and-20. After a punt, Ecker went back to work and scored on a 15-yard run for a 30-22 lead.
The Cardinals executed an on-sides kick and Linville’s best pass of the night came with 11 seconds left in the half as he was getting sacked. He was able to fling the ball to Eychaner who took it 28 yards for a touchdown and a 36-22 halftime lead.
Ecker fumbled on the Cardinals’ opening drive of the half and the Thunder marched right back down the field. Cook carried the ball seven times on the drive and finished it with a 1-yard run.
Again, Linville answered immediately. He went 50 yards on the first play from scrimmage for a touchdown to extend the lead to 42-30.
“He is fantastic,” Williams said of Linville. “He is a sponge, so he comes in on Sundays and watches film even when we don’t bring the other kids in. He wants to learn and he just soaks up everything. Every week, he gets a little bit better. Early in the year, he looked like a freshman. Now, I think he looks like an old sophomore. And I’m hoping by next week he might start looking like a junior.”
The teams traded fumbles and stops. Cook was knocked out of the game late with an apparent injury and North Andrew was finally able to put the game away with less than four minutes to play when Linville and Eychaner connected for their third touchdown of the game.
Cordell finished his career with a touchdown on his final offensive play with a 17-yard carry as he took over at quarterback for Cook.
The Thunder finished the year 2-8 in the first year as a co-op between Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway.
“I definitely think we grew as the year went,” Calfee said.
North Andrew will travel to second-seeded Platte Valley next Friday for the district quarterfinals in Barnard. Platte Valley had a bye week this week, but are coming off a win over East Atchison in their last game of the regular season.
“I think they are more than a good team — they are great,” Williams said of Platte Valley. “For us, it is going to be fundamentals because they don’t make mistakes. Coach (Johnnie) Silkett, I’ve known him a long time. He went to high school with my wife. I’ve known him a long time and he is a fantastic coach. They teach and preach fundamentals and they don’t beat themselves.”