Levi

Worth County senior Levi Cassavaugh carries the ball on Friday night in Rosendale. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE TIMES-TRIBUNE

ROSENDALE, Mo. — In the end, Worth County walked out of Rosendale on the wrong side of the scoreboard. But for 48 minutes, the Tigers answered each of North Andrew’s blows with one of their own. The Cardinals took the lead with no time left on the clock to end the half and held on to that lead the rest of the night, winning the Grand River Conference outright with their 56-48 win over Worth County.

“Football is about life lessons and grinding through, and when you lose — it sucks,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “I told them that at the end of the game and there is nothing else to say other than this sucks. You don’t have to accept the loss, but you have to deal with the loss. But we start Monday figuring out what we have to do to come ahead — and that’s life.”

Follow Forum Sports: @sportsMDF.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags