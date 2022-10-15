ROSENDALE, Mo. — In the end, Worth County walked out of Rosendale on the wrong side of the scoreboard. But for 48 minutes, the Tigers answered each of North Andrew’s blows with one of their own. The Cardinals took the lead with no time left on the clock to end the half and held on to that lead the rest of the night, winning the Grand River Conference outright with their 56-48 win over Worth County.
“Football is about life lessons and grinding through, and when you lose — it sucks,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “I told them that at the end of the game and there is nothing else to say other than this sucks. You don’t have to accept the loss, but you have to deal with the loss. But we start Monday figuring out what we have to do to come ahead — and that’s life.”
The start did not suck for Adwell’s team, marching down the field on just four plays to open the game. Worth County threw the ball on each play and ended the drive with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Tyler New to Dylan McIntyre.
McIntyre shared the stage with North Andrew running back Hayden Ecker. The Cardinals senior opened the game with a 56-yard run and carried that momentum to 297 yards on 21 carries.
North Andrew fullback Andrew Goff scored on the second play of their opening drive with a 3-yard run. The Tigers responded two plays later with a 35-yard touchdown pass to McIntyre for the third touchdown in less than three minutes.
North Andrew was forced to punt on its second drive of the game, giving Worth County its opportunity to make it a two-score game. McIntyre again helped the Tigers get into scoring position with a 40-yard reception, setting up a six-yard touchdown run for New.
The light then turned back to Ecker who used two carries to cover 13 yards each. Goff then capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 22-14 with 1:47 left in the first.
New’s second touchdown run of the game gave Worth County its second two-score lead of the half with 8:15 left in the second. North Andrew responded in North Andrew fashion with runs of six, five, and four yards before a 16-yard pass to Dawson Eychaner.
The Cardinals were called for holding on the ensuing play, but North Andrew overcame the penalty with a 24-yard screen pass to Ecker for a touchdown. In what was a rare occurrence Friday night, neither team score after the Ecker touchdown as the Tigers turned the ball over and North Andrew punted on its next drive.
The game’s biggest flip of momentum came with just a few seconds left in the half. The Tigers took over with just few seconds left and almost the entire field in front of them. Worth County attempted one last play, but New was stripped of the ball on the play and North Andrew’s Collin Patterson recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 30-28 lead at halftime.
North Andrew jumped out to its biggest lead of the game just three plays into the second half as Ecker raced for a 56-yard touchdown.
The Tigers’ first drive of the second half was their longest of the game. Levi Cassavaugh began the 10-play drive with back-to-back carries for 10 yards.
After moving down into the North Andrew red zone, the Worth County drive began to unravel after a pass to Cassavaugh led to a big loss for the Tigers. But New made up for the negative play on a third and goal from the 17 where he connected with Grant McIntyre for a Worth County touchdown.
The scoring persisted from there with two more Ecker touchdowns and a Grant McIntyre touchdown in between. Ecker’s 28-yard touchdown with 7:02 left in the game gave North Andrew a 50-42 lead.
Cassavaugh got the Worth County offense off to a good start on the ensuing drive with an eight-yard run. Jacob Chittum then put the Tigers in another hole with a sack on second down, setting up a third and long for the Tigers.
Braxton Hightshoe then turned the drive back in Worth County’s favor with 23 all-purpose yards over the next three plays, moving the Tigers down to the North Andrew nine-yard line. New then went to Dylan McIntyre whose one-handed touchdown grab cut the Cardinals lead to two with 3:45 left in the game.
North Andrew leaned on its ground game as time began to run out. Ecker carried the ball twice for five yards and Braxon Linville’s four-yard run set up a fourth and 1 at the Worth County 33-yard line. The fourth down play went to Ecker who rushed down the right sideline for a 32-yard touchdown.
Worth County’s final drive started with two incomplete passes caused by the Cardinals pass rush. The Tigers then found a man open on what could have been the game-tying touchdown, but a drop setup a fourth down play that was unsuccessful.
New finished 17-of-23 for 239 yards and six touchdowns. Dylan and Grant McIntyre combined for 10 catches in the game.
“They both are big parts of our offense and Dylan has been for two or three years and Grant has kind of been in his shadow,” Adwell said. “But moving forward, Grant is going to have to be that guy. They both have that same frame and both work extremely hard in the weight room.
“And Ty — Ty played a heck of a game.”
Worth County will close out the regular season with a trip to Stanberry next Friday. The Bulldogs are 3-4 and come in having lost two-straight games.
“Any time you lose, it makes you go back and evaluate what you could have done different,” Adwell said. “Us coaches and kids will do those things. Losing sucks but you have to dig your toes in and move forward.”
