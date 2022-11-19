ROSENDALE, Mo — It will be a season defined by just a handful of plays. The Worth County Tigers saw their season come to an end in the District 4 championship game on Friday night in Rosendale against the North Andrew Cardinals. The Cardinals held on to win 40-38 in a game that saw both teams take the lead in the final 70 seconds of the game.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the way they played,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “I’ve said it many times this year, they’re grinders and they feed off of competition and think they can make it happen whenever they take the field. I hope they leave that legacy with the younger kids because believing you can go out and win whenever you take the field is a good thought to have.”

