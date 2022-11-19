ROSENDALE, Mo — It will be a season defined by just a handful of plays. The Worth County Tigers saw their season come to an end in the District 4 championship game on Friday night in Rosendale against the North Andrew Cardinals. The Cardinals held on to win 40-38 in a game that saw both teams take the lead in the final 70 seconds of the game.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the way they played,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “I’ve said it many times this year, they’re grinders and they feed off of competition and think they can make it happen whenever they take the field. I hope they leave that legacy with the younger kids because believing you can go out and win whenever you take the field is a good thought to have.”
The Worth County Tigers entered the season with questions marks at key positions on both sides of the ball and proved that the ones taking those spots were more than capable of leading the Tigers to within one score of the state’s top-ranked team twice this season.
Worth County started the game with a drive that took up half of the first quarter. The Tigers mixed in runs and three passes to Braxton Hightshoe on the 10-play drive that ended with a four-yard New touchdown.
The Cardinals answered and answered quickly. Worth County had no answer for Hayden Ecker in their first matchup and Friday night began with a similar result as the senior running back took North Andrew’s second play of the game 67 yards for a touchdown.
After two scoring drives, the two defenses made their presence felt on the next three drives. The Tigers and Cardinals combined for two punts, a fumble and just 14 combined points through 21 minutes of game time.
“We had to get a little bigger up front because they absolutely destroyed us in the B-gap last time,” Adwell said. “So we brought in Creed Wilcox and used him last week against Platte Valley because they also like running through the B-gap. It worked well against them and this week they ran away from his side. There are some things I would have like to have cleaned up, but the kids just absolutely played their hearts out.”
North Andrew took its first lead of the game with 2:57 left in the half on an 11-yard touchdown run from Ecker. Ecker carried the ball seven times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
The two teams combined for three touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half. After Ecker’s touchdown run, New connected with Grant McIntyre for a 16-yard touchdown with 2:10 left in the half. Shortly after the Tigers’ touchdown, North Andrew quarterback Braxon Linville found Dawson Eychaner for a 16-yard touchdown pass that gave the Cardinals a 20-16 halftime lead.
After struggling to stop the array of scoring to end the half, the two defenses held strong early in the third quarter. Worth County forced a three-and-out to open the half, then New interception and a Cardinals’ punt were the results of the next two drives.
Worth County got the offense going in the final five minutes of the third quarter. New carried the ball three times for 23 yards and Cassavaugh put the final touches on the drive with a four-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 22-20 lead with 5:08 left in the third quarter.
Worth County kept that momentum swing on its side by forcing yet another North Andrew punt after the score. That momentum didn’t last as New was intercepted by Andrew Goff on the ensuing drive.
Ecker and Linville combined for 17 rushing yards on the first two plays following the interception. North Andrew then regained the lead with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Linville to Gunner Lawrence.
The lead lasted just a moment as Cassavaugh returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown with 11:41 left in the game.
The group of seniors in Friday night’s championship game responded with an answer for each score produced by the other. Ecker carried the ball four times for 52 yards and a 21-yard touchdown on North Andrew’s next drive, giving the Cardinals 34-30 lead with 10:02 left in the game.
After back-to-back punts, the Tigers took over with just over three minutes left in the game. New carried the ball three-straight times for 10 yards before finding Hightshoe for a 43-yard touchdown pass that gave the Tigers a momentary 38-34 lead with a minute and 15 seconds left in the game.
“We ran into this last year in the state championship as well with us trying to bleed that clock out,” Adwell said. “We tried to use the clock and didn’t get in the end zone. This year, we were conscious of that but we our focus first was on trying to get the score.”
The Tigers kickoff was fielded near midfield, and North Andrew quickly moved to within striking distance with a 24-yard screen pass to Ecker. Ecker then gave the Cardinals the lead for good with a four-yard touchdown catch with 27 seconds left in the game.
The Tigers moved to within striking distance, but the game-winning attempt fell incomplete — ending Worth County’s attempt at a trip back to Columbia.
“Last year’s group of seniors led very well, and this year’s group took note,” Adwell said. “In the offseason we spent a lot of time in my basement talking about what it takes to be a good leader. It just doesn’t happen, it takes work and they stepped up to the challenge and they led well. It is up to this year’s juniors to do the same thing. We’ll spend some time in my basement playing pool, eating popcorn, and watching UFC or whatever. We’ll talk about what it takes to be a leader again.”