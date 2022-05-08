KING CITY, Mo. — When Northeast Nodaway freshman Baylie Busby goes to high jump, she doesn’t look like most of the other high jumpers.
The 5-foot-5 freshman has to look up to her competitors during the pre-event huddle — the high jump is an event usually dominated by taller competitors.
However, by the end of the day, all but one of those competitors was looking up to Busby in the district ranking as she finished second and will advance to next Saturday’s sectional meet in Weston where a top-4 finish will earn her a place at state.
“We are super stoked for Baylie considering she has pretty much stayed in that fourth-place all season until today,” Northeast Nodaway coach Emily Bonifas said. “She does work really hard at it. She is very coachable. She tries all the silly drills that we can come up with to critique those few things. She is a little bit smaller than most and she has to work different angles to try and compensate for her lack of height.”
Busby’s style threw the judges of the event off from her opening jump with how she contorts her body over the bar. When jumping her foot hit the mat on her way up and over the bar.
The judge immediately ruled a scratch for crossing the plane before the jump and Busby lined up to jump again, but Bonifas and some of the other coaches in the coach’s box corrected the judge and they checked the rulebook. Busby’s jump was ruled legal — and unique.
Busby cleared 4-foot-9 (1.45 meters), which tied her for second with North Nodaway sophomore Saryn Brown. Busby won the tiebreaker and took second behind East Atchison freshman Payton Woodring, who cleared 5-foot-1 (1.55 meters).
“Baylie is just kinda a special kid where if you tell her the things to do, she is going to go out and do them to the best of her ability,” Bonifas said. “If she doesn’t make it, she comes right over and asks ‘What do I need to change, what do I need to fix?’ We tell her and she does it. She has a lot of natural athleticism.”
The rest of the Bluejay results were themed by their near misses. The top four in each event advance to sectionals. Northeast Nodaway had five fifth-place finishes in the boys’ field events alone.
One of the most snake-bitten athletes was junior Dylan McIntyre, who had two fifth-place finishes and two sixth-place finishes. The standout baseball player as well during the spring just missed qualifying for sectionals in the high jump and long jump — fifth in both — and the 100- and 200-meter dashes — sixth in both.
“Today was actually just his third meet of the season because of baseball and the overlap that we have,” Bonifas said. “Dylan is also just one of those naturally very athletic kids, who when he puts his mind to it and you tell him that this is what you need him to do, he is going to go do it.”
The throwers had three fifth-place finishes from three different competitors, as senior Dylan Wilmes was fifth in the discus, senior Dawson Vore was fifth in the javelin and junior Creed Wilcox was fifth in the shot put.
“We just now got a facility to practice those things which I think really helped,” Bonifas said.
Other than Busby, the top finish on the girls’ side was in the 100-meter dash where freshman Hadley DeFreece was seventh out of 20 in the race.
Bonifas’ first year as head coach for the Jays continues with Busby advancing, but she says all the Bluejay athletes have made this a fun season.
“They trusted me from the get-go and I think that paid off a lot,” Bonifas said. “That freshman group of girls I was fortunate to work with them and a couple of the juniors during basketball season. That transition and that bonding that we had made it a lot of fun.”