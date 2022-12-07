22-12-08 NENWCG Baylie2.jpg
Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby pulls up for a jumper on Tuesday in Grant City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — After a 3-win season last year, Northeast Nodaway’s girls needed just five games to eclipse that total this season. The Bluejays (4-1) got that fourth win on Tuesday night with a 39-21 victory at Worth County (2-4).

“These kids put a ton of work in during the offseason,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said.

