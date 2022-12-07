GRANT CITY, Mo. — After a 3-win season last year, Northeast Nodaway’s girls needed just five games to eclipse that total this season. The Bluejays (4-1) got that fourth win on Tuesday night with a 39-21 victory at Worth County (2-4).
“These kids put a ton of work in during the offseason,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said.
Sophomore point guard Baylie Busby led the Jays with 20 points and got the team off to a fast start with the first six points of the game.
“Our confidence is great,” Busby said. “We are building ourselves up and we have more people. The energy on the bench is great.”
The Northeast Nodaway defense also started strong, holding Worth County to just two points in the first quarter and seven points in the first half. The Bluejay lead grew to 13-3 before finishing the half at 16-7.
“They played as a team,” Saxton said. “They really get along well off the court and I think it spills over on the court. They guard well. They rotate well. They have each other’s back.”
A 3-pointer by Tiger freshman Rylee Ruckman early in the third quarter drew Worth County back within 16-11. Bluejay sophomore Hadley DeFreece answered on the ensuing possession with Northeast Nodaway’s first 3-pointer of the game.
DeFreece’s shot sparked a 12-0 Bluejay run fueled by the defense with steals and layups by Skyler Florea and Busby.
“I think we had a pretty good defense tonight,” Busby said. “I thought we really worked together and we all communicated.”
Northeast Nodaway led 31-13 at the end of the third quarter and 35-15 when Saxton pulled his starters early in the fourth quarter.
Worth County kept playing hard and made a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 35-21. Coach Tiffany Bliley was proud of her team’s fight.
“It does make me happy that they aren’t giving up and just letting teams walk away with wins,” Bliley said. “They are going to continue to fight and that is one thing that, whatever sport they are playing, this group of girls just doesn’t give up. They are always going to try to make a comeback.”
Saxton was also happy about his reserves’ ability to bounce back from the 6-0 run as Mylee Wilmes and Sasha Deardorff each had baskets to cap the game’s scoring.
“Those are precious minutes for them,” Saxton said. “If we are trying to build a program and trying to get where we need to be, it can’t just be one class, one individual. We need all that experience and it will pay off in the years to come.”
In addition to Busby’s 20, seven other Bluejays scored. Dalanie Auffert had five, Florea had four, DeFreece had three, Jill Boswell, Deardorff and Wilmes had two and Jaden Adkins added one.
For the Tigers, Kynah Steele had five points while Ruckman had four, and Liz Brown and Ali Brown had three. Abbi Brown, Brylee Rush and Paige Sherer had two each.
“I don’t think we handled their defense very well,” Bliley said. “We were rushed a lot and just not looking where the open areas were. We just didn’t get a lot of movement out of it. They really compacted that zone and took away the inside game. Instead of trying to get ball movement, we just tried to force some things inside and we didn’t handle it as well as we would have hoped to handle it.”
Worth County will host Mound City on Friday and Northeast Nodaway travels to Stanberry on Thursday.
“Each night, we continue to build and get better, and we continue to look how we can keep getting better from there,” Bliley said.