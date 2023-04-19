GRANT CITY, Mo. — The top-tier of the distance running scene in northwest Missouri is as tough of a group to get into as there is in the state, but Northeast Nodaway sophomore Kenneth Schieber is enjoying a breakout season which is allowing him to earn medals alongside some of the state’s best.
Schieber ran a 12:21.15 in the 3,200-meter run at Tuesday’s Tiger Relays in Grant City which allowed him to take fifth in the event and earn the highest finish of the day for the Bluejays.
“Pretty good day,” Northeast Nodaway coach Emily Bonifas said. “We had several PR’s from our kids. Only a couple medals, but we have learned this year that that doesn’t set anything for us. We have other goals that we are working towards first. Really, really proud of the efforts today.
“What I love about our kids is that it really doesn’t matter what I put them in, they are going to try as hard as they can. That is all you can ask for.”
The other top boys finish came from sophomore Kyler Scadden who was eighth in the javelin.
The girls were led by a sophomore Baylie Busby, who tied for sixth in the high jump. She cleared 1.4-meters which tied East Atchison’s Payton Woodring.
“I feel like it is going pretty good,” Busby said. “I feel like I’ve had a lot of growth since the first of the season, but today wasn’t the best meet that I’ve had.”
Busby also continues to try new events and participated in the javelin and discus on Tuesday.
“It has been different,” Busby said. “The javelin was fun. It was definitely something different. And then the discus is just something to try for next year.”
Junior Dalanie Auffert just missed a medal in the shot put with a season-best 8.95 meters to take seventh.
Sophomore Sasha Deardorff had one of the more exciting races of the day in the 800-meter run as she stormed out to an early lead. The state leader in the event, East Atchison’s Tommi Martin, caught Deardorff at about the 400-meter mark and Deardorff dropped back to seventh in the race.
Northeast Nodaway will compete next Friday, the 28th, at the Panther Relays in Mound City.
“In terms of the effort and grit that these guys have, I am really happy with where they are at,” Bonifas said.
Stanberry Invitational
Baylie Busby was fifth in the high jump and Kenneth Schieber was fifth in the 3,200-meter run to lead the Bluejays last Friday at the Stanberry Invitational.