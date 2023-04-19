23-04-20 Track NEN Kenny3.jpg
Northeast Nodaway sophomore Kenneth Schieber runs on Tuesday in Grant City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — The top-tier of the distance running scene in northwest Missouri is as tough of a group to get into as there is in the state, but Northeast Nodaway sophomore Kenneth Schieber is enjoying a breakout season which is allowing him to earn medals alongside some of the state’s best.

Schieber ran a 12:21.15 in the 3,200-meter run at Tuesday’s Tiger Relays in Grant City which allowed him to take fifth in the event and earn the highest finish of the day for the Bluejays.

