Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby high jumps on Tuesday in Rock Port. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ROCK PORT, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby set a season-best and nearly a career-best mark in the high jump on Tuesday at Rock Port’s Blue Jay Relays.

The returning state qualifier cleared 1.45 meters — a mark she didn’t reach until districts last season before she cleared 1.47 meters in sectionals to advance to state.

