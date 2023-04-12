ROCK PORT, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby set a season-best and nearly a career-best mark in the high jump on Tuesday at Rock Port’s Blue Jay Relays.
The returning state qualifier cleared 1.45 meters — a mark she didn’t reach until districts last season before she cleared 1.47 meters in sectionals to advance to state.
Busby took third behind East Atchison’s Faith Anderson and Worth County’s Riley Ridge on Tuesday. Her mark ties her for 14th in Class 1 this season.
The other top finish for the Jays on Tuesday was from freshman Mylee Wilmes, who was fifth in the 400-meter dash and eighth in the 200-meter dash. Sophomore Sasha Deardorff was ninth in the 1,600-meter run.
The boys team was led by Kenneth Schieber, who was seventh in the 1,600-meter run and ninth in the 800-meter run.
Northeast Nodaway will be at Friday’s Stanberry Invitational before going to Grant City next Tuesday for the Tiger Relays.