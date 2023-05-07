WESTON, Mo. — Class 1 girls high jump is as competitive as it gets in northwest Missouri. The state leader is East Atchison senior Faith Anderson. Worth County’s Riley Ridge and East Atchison’s Payton Woodring also find themselves in the top-10 in the state.
That kind of loaded field is what Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby has had to contend with all season long as she tries to get back to the state meet.
“It has made me work harder than last year honestly,” Busby said. “Riley is a really good freshman and the E.A. girls are just really good. Every day at practice, I’ve just tried to get higher and higher with my jumps.”
Without a high-jump setup in Ravenwood, Busby’s primary practice for the events comes at the meets and she has been building herself up in recent weeks. Her 1.47-meter jump last week at the 275 Conference Championships matched her career-best and was the first time this season she reached that mark.
“I know she was putting a lot of pressure on herself, but she competed well today,” Northeast Nodaway coach Emily Bonifas said. “... I think having that talent around her is good because it is pushing her to that next level.”
On Saturday in 90-degree conditions for the Class 1, District 8 championships, she came up just short of that mark again, but did enough to advance with a 1.4-meter jump. That matches her height from state last season.
“It means a lot,” Busby said. “It means I’ve been improving a lot over the past season. I know that today wasn’t my best jump, but making it to sectionals is a big deal to me.”
The leap earned her fourth in the district behind Anderson, Woodring and Ridge. Normally a fourth-place district finish would mean slim chances of making it through districts, but with the strength of District 8, Busby’s 1.47-meter PR equals the PR of the District 7 leader.
She knows she will need to be ready for the Class 1, Sectional 4 meet on Saturday in Plattsburg.
“A lot of focus and hard work,” Busby said, is the key to sectionals.
The rest of the Bluejays’ seasons ended on Saturday, but they have plenty of success to build on.
Freshman Mylee Wilkes battled through a hip injury late in the season, but still managed to take sixth in the 200-meter dash. Junior Dalanie Auffert made the finals and finished eighth in a very competitive discus field. Sophomore Sasha Deardorff was ninth in the 800-meter run.
“A lot of growth, a lot of improvement, a lot of grit,” Bonifas said. “Our kids — we are a small, but mighty group. They show up every single time. They are constantly asking, ‘What can I do to get better? What can I try?’ I really appreciate these kids. I love these kids. They work hard. They do what we ask them to do. You can’t ask for a lot more than that.”
The boys each earned top-10 places with Kyler Scadden taking seventh in the javelin and Kenneth Schieber taking ninth in the 3,200-meter run.