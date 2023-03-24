NEN Track.jpg
Buy Now

NORTHEAST NODAWAY TRACK & FIELD - Shown from left, first row: Baylie Busby, Sasha Deardorff, Mylee Wilmes; second row: Eli Florea, Kyler Scadden, Dalanie Auffert and Kenneth Schieber.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Northeast Nodaway only has seven athletes out for track and field, but the Bluejays have the advantage of a returning state qualifier to lean on with sophomore Baylie Busby.

Despite being one of the shortest high jumpers competing in most meets, Busby was able to qualify for the Class 1 State Championships with a personal-best 4-foot-9.75 jump in sectionals. She ended up finishing 12th at state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags