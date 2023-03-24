Northeast Nodaway only has seven athletes out for track and field, but the Bluejays have the advantage of a returning state qualifier to lean on with sophomore Baylie Busby.
Despite being one of the shortest high jumpers competing in most meets, Busby was able to qualify for the Class 1 State Championships with a personal-best 4-foot-9.75 jump in sectionals. She ended up finishing 12th at state.
“I definitely want to try to make it back to state,” Busby said. “I want to have better connections with my teammates and help them go further than they think they can go.”
The team also gets the second year with Emily Bonifas being the head coach.
“It is really nice to have a consistent coach because we already know what is expected out of us,” Northeast Nodaway junior Dalanie Auffert said.
Sophomore Sasha Deardorff also returns to the girls team after competing in the mile and 300-meter hurdles at districts last season.
Auffert gives the Bluejays an experienced leader in the throwing events after competing in the discus, shot put and javelin in the 275 Conference meet last season.
“They are two great leaders,” Bonifas said of Auffert and Busby. “They lead by example. They do what is right without being asked and they are not afraid to step in and help the younger ones.”
Freshman Mylee Wilmes adds another speedy athlete to the Bluejay team after her speed helped Northeast Nodaway during softball and basketball seasons.
“Mylee has a lot of speed and a lot of potential,” Bonifas said.
The boys team is led by the return of sophomore Kenneth Schieber who was eighth in the 275 Conference in the 800-meter run.
“He was one of my distance guys last year,” Bonifas said. “Hard worker, quiet. He not one that is going to say a whole lot, but he leads by example and works really hard.”
Schieber is joined on the boys team by fellow sophomores Kyler Scadden and Eli Florea.
Northeast Nodaway opens the season on Thursday at the Worth County Early Bird Meet.