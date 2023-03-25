23-03-30 Track NEN Baylie2.jpg
Buy Now

Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby high jumps on Thursday in Grant City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby took fifth in the high jump at Thursday's Worth County Early Bird. She matched her 1.4 meter jump which earned her 12th at state last season.

“It was really good to get that rhythm back,” Busby said. “Now I know what to look forward to with other meets.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags