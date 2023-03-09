SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It has been a familiar pattern the last three seasons in Springfield as northwest Missouri throws its best team at South Iron and the Panthers prevail.
Two years ago, it was Mound City that met South Iron in Springfield and South Iron knocked off Tony Osburn, Landon Poppa and their team by 19 to win a state title. Last season, it was Stanberry’s turn and South Iron beat the Schwebach twin-led Bulldogs by 26 for a second-straight state title.
This season, Platte Valley emerged as the best team in the northern half of the state and because of a rearranging of the bracket, faced the Panthers a round earlier than previous northwest Missouri teams had to.
Platte Valley (28-3) gave South Iron (27-4) its best game in Springfield in the last three years, but it didn’t result in the win Platte Valley had been hoping for. South Iron used an 11-0 fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 65-49 victory.
“From watching film and knowing Coach (Tim) Jermain’s team, we knew it was going to be a challenge defensively to guard them,” South Iron coach Dusty Dinkins said. “They can really spread the floor and knock down shots. They have a really nice player inside. Whenever you have a team that can score inside and out, it is a real challenge defensively. Our guys were up to the task tonight.”
The first quarter was back-and-forth throughout with Platte Valley grabbing a 7-5 lead on a 3-pointer by senior Matt Jermain. South Iron answered with a 3-pointer by Martez Burse, but Platte Valley’s Justin Miller connected on his own 3-pointer.
A Burse free throw tied the game to end the first quarter at 11-11. The second quarter was all Panthers early on with Burse and his younger brother Marquis Burse controlling the game.
They combined for 14-straight points for the Panthers, including the foul shot for a 24-11 lead.
Marquis Burse finished the run with a steal and layup. Turnovers became a growing problem for Platte Valley in the second quarter as they finished the game with 16 as a team.
“A lot of length and really athletic — they do a good job of matching up out of their zone,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said.
Platte Valley fought back with an Alex Mattson layup off a Matt Jermain assist, a Jermain 3-pointer and a Wyatt Miller layup off a Mattson assist to cut the margin to 24-18. Martez Burse closed the quarter with two free throws and a 26-18 lead.
“Especially in the second quarter, I just thought it snowballed a little bit,” Tim Jermain said. “We talked about just getting it into single digits before halftime and we did that.”
The teams traded scores early in the third quarter, but after the Burse brothers combined for 21 points in the first half, Colton Dinkins came alive in the third quarter. His 3-pointer put South Iron up by 12 at the 4:50 mark of the quarter.
“It seemed like every time that we made a run to get back into the game, they knocked down a big shot,” Tim Jermain said. “Obviously, they are 2-time defending state champions for a reason and you have to give a lot of credit to the things they did.”
A 3-pointer by Justin Miller cut the margin back to seven and Platte Valley went into the fourth quarter trailing 43-35.
A jumper by Memphis Bliley cut the margin to six points, but it was an 11-0 South Iron run to put the game away as a Marquis Burse jumper made it 56-35 with 3:45 left.
Bliley answered with a 3-pointer and Matt Jermain added a free throw, but Martez Burse had five quick points to give South Iron its largest lead.
Martez Burse finished with 27 points while Dinkins had 14, and Marquis Burse and Sawyer Huff each had 11.
“Coming into the game, we knew that we had to be physical in order to make the game go our way because they are deadly on the offensive end,” Martez Burse said.
Platte Valley — a team that shot 37 percent from 3-point range and 50 percent from the field this season — was limited to 31 percent overall and 25 percent from 3-point territory.
“It is something we haven’t really faced all year with the length like that,” Matt Jermain said.
Bliley finished with 18 points while Justin Miller had 10. Jermain had nine points, Brandon McQueen had five, Mattson had four and Wyatt Miller had three.
Platte Valley will finish its season in Friday’s third-place game at 10 a.m., in Springfield. Platte Valley will play Glasgow, who fell to St. Elizabeth 60-52 on Thursday.
“We talked about it in the locker room — when you set your goals high, the risk for disappointment is much higher,” Tim Jermain said. “But I believe that is how you succeed, not only in the game of basketball, but you succeed that way in life. You set your goals high and you want to accomplish great things and sometimes there is going to be disappointment. They are disappointed right now.
“… There are only a couple teams that get to start next season with a winning streak. I have no doubt with the character of this team that we will bounce back, focus and we will be ready to go.”