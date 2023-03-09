PV Memphis.jpg
Platte Valley senior Memphis Bliley puts up a shot against South Iron on Thursday in Springfield. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It has been a familiar pattern the last three seasons in Springfield as northwest Missouri throws its best team at South Iron and the Panthers prevail.

Two years ago, it was Mound City that met South Iron in Springfield and South Iron knocked off Tony Osburn, Landon Poppa and their team by 19 to win a state title. Last season, it was Stanberry’s turn and South Iron beat the Schwebach twin-led Bulldogs by 26 for a second-straight state title.

