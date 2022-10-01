MARYVILLE, Mo. — Less than three minutes into Friday night’s Homecoming at the Hound Pound, the Benton Cardinals held a 7-0 lead over the Spoofhounds.
It took Maryville 36 seconds to erase that deficit and the next 55 points of the game belonged to the team in green as Maryville (4-2, 3-1 MEC) rolled to a 55-13 victory over Benton (3-3, 1-2 MEC).
“Obviously 55 unanswered was a good response as a team,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said.
After Benton got the first strike of the game with a 52-yard touchdown pass on third-and-12 from Jaxson Rich to Devon Hoffman, the Hounds were able to show off their own passing attack — needing two plays to go 74 yards. Junior Derek Quinlin hit senior Caden Stoecklein for 18 yards and then junior Delton Davis for a 56-yard touchdown.
“Once they completed that long ball for the touchdown, everyone on the sideline, we just knew: ‘Let’s go score, let’s go score, let’s go do our thing,’ and we did that,” Quinlin said. “And we just rolled from there.”
The Spoofhound defense immediately settled in after the hiccup on the first season and forced a fumble.
“Defense is a lot of just rhythm stuff, so giving up that long play on the first drive, you never want to give up points … but with defense it is more of a rhythm thing,” Homecoming King and middle linebacker Macen Shurvington said. “Personally, I’m not upset that we gave up a long pass on the first drive of the game. We were settling in and that is what defense is about.”
Quinlin connected with Cooper Gastler and Wyatt Garner to jumpstart the drive with big gains. Quinlin spread the ball out all night among his receivers.
“It is great for our offense because we can go to anybody,” Quinlin said. “I trust everybody on this offense to go make plays when we need to.”
Senior Drew Burns began ripping off chunk plays in the running game with three-straight carries for a total of 21 yards. Cooper Loe finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
“We got a bunch of dudes that can run the ball,” Burns said. “I just happened to be the one carrying it.”
The Burns show continued on the next drive with back-to-back 8-yard runs and a 21-yard reception. Loe came in to finish the drive with another 4-yard touchdown run.
A second-straight 3-and-out for Benton led to the Spoofhounds driving early in the second quarter, but a penalty and sack had the Spoofhounds facing a fourth-and-21 from Benton’s 35. Quinlin went through his progressions and checked the ball off to Garner, who was a long way from the first-down marker, but weaved through the Benton defense past that marker and powered through a Cardinal defender into the end zone for a touchdown and a 27-7 lead.
“Derek hit Wyatt on a fourth-and-20-something, but he didn’t force the ball deep,” Webb said. “They were in shell coverage and deep. Wyatt made a play. … That shows really good decision making by Derek and Wyatt, being a good athlete and making a play.”
After the teams traded fumbles, Burns had another big drive with a 66-yard run then came back on third-and-goal to get his own 5-yard touchdown for a 34-7 lead.
“I got taken out after one of my long runs, and I told the coaches, ‘Hey, put me in there, I don’t want (Loe) stealing another one,’” Burns laughed.
Quinlin added another touchdown pass before the halftime whistle — a 5-yarder to Stoecklein. The Hounds halftime lead was 41-7.
Loe scored his third touchdown of the night with a 11-yard carry on the first possession of the third quarter and that spelled the end of the night for the Hound skill players on offense.
Sophomore Canon Creason added another touchdown to increase the margin to 55-7 and Benton star tailback Bishop Rush scored with zeros on the clock in the fourth quarter to provide the final 55-13 score.
Burns finished 111 yards rushing on eight carries. Garner led the team in receiving with 58 yards on four catches. Quinlin was 9-for-13 for 162 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Derek Quinlin makes the right decisions back there,” Webb said.
The Spoofhounds have a big test next Saturday with a neutral-site top-10 showdown against Lutheran North in Macon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
“I think we are executing a lot better and we just gotta keep it up,” Burns said.