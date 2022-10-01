22-10-06 MHS FB Wyatt2.jpg
Maryville junior Wyatt Garner (12) is mobbed by teammates after a 35-yard touchdown catch and run against Benton on Friday in the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Less than three minutes into Friday night’s Homecoming at the Hound Pound, the Benton Cardinals held a 7-0 lead over the Spoofhounds.

It took Maryville 36 seconds to erase that deficit and the next 55 points of the game belonged to the team in green as Maryville (4-2, 3-1 MEC) rolled to a 55-13 victory over Benton (3-3, 1-2 MEC).

22-10-06 MHS FB Don2.jpg
Maryville junior Don Allen returns the opening kickoff on Friday at the Hound Pound. 
