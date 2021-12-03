MARYVILLE, Mo. — The formula for Northwest Missouri State over the last decade has been fairly cut and dry. If the Bearcats can win the region, a national championship has followed.
All three times since 2011 that the Bearcats have survived the gauntlet that is their region in the NCAA Playoffs, they have won the national championship. The Bearcats have a chance to win the region on Saturday, but the task is far from a simple one with a road trip to Big Rapids, Michigan, to play top-ranked and undefeated Ferris State.
The past two seasons, it has been a road trip to Ferris State which has ended the Bearcats’ season. The first one was in 2018 with a 27-21 loss and the second time was in 2019 with a 25-3 loss.
“I feel like we are a much different team this year going into this game, but ultimately you have to go up there and prove it,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said.
The Bearcats and the Bulldogs are the top two teams remaining in the AFCA rankings with Ferris State at No. 1 and Northwest at No. 3. No. 2 West Florida lost in the first round of the playoffs. Ferris State ended No. 4 Grand Valley State’s season last week 54-20.
“They are the No. 1 team in the nation for a reason,” Wright said.
No. 5 Valdosta State is the only other team from the AFCA’s top seven remaining in the playoffs.
In the win over Grand Valley State, Bulldog quarterback and Harlon Hill Trophy candidate Jared Bernhardt was injured. His status is unknown for the Northwest game.
Wright is relieved that the Bearcats have tape on all three Ferris State quarterbacks this season with sophomore Mylik Mitchell and junior Evan Cummins both seeing significant time this year when Bernhardt has missed time.
“The one advantage to us this time is that (Bernhardt) has missed some time this season,” Wright said. “So we have a pretty good look at the other two guys on film. We kind of know what they can do. ... Both (Mitchell) and (Cummins) are good football players. They do different things.”
Mitchell stepped in against Grand Valley State last week and ran for a career-high 53 yards and a touchdown. He completed 4-of-8 passes for 66 yards and another touchdown.
“Throwing the ball, (Mitchell) is good, he is solid, he hits vertical balls,” Wright said. “But I’d be more apprehensive about his ability to manufacture plays than be a pocket-style drop-back guy.”
Cullins ran for his own touchdown in the fourth quarter in relief of Mitchell.
“(Cullins) is a bigger kid,” Wright said. “He is more like what we faced in ‘18 and ‘19. A little bit more downhill, they use him on the goal line. More of a vertical threat than a guy who is going to manufacture yards in space. All three are effective in their own way.”
In the running game, Bernhardt had been the team’s workhorse and averages 134 yards per game on 8.6 yards per carry with 18 touchdowns.
If he is out, senior Tyler Minor is the team’s leading rusher, but with Minor missing the game last week, it was sophomore Carson Clark who plugged into the lineup and had a career-high 10 carries for 64 yards last week.
When Ferris State throws the ball, there is less of a mystery as to where it is headed. Marcus Taylor leads the team with 801 receiving yards and had four catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns last week. Xavier Wade had 670 yards this season and last week, had six receptions for 91 yards.
No one else on the team has over 400 yards receiving.
The Bearcats have their own injury questions at quarterback with junior Braden Wright making his first start since Week One last week in the win at No. 7 Harding. Rich Wright was happy with the way the veteran signal-caller settled in with his 3-touchdown performance.
“I felt like he got more comfortable as the game went along,” Wright said. “I feel like a freshman or a sophomore Braden Wright might have stayed in that funk that he was in the first half, but he didn’t do that.”
The Bearcats have leaned on their strong running game all season and after senior Al McKeller was held to a season-low 60 yards last week, Northwest expects a bounce-back this week from the 1,527-yard rusher.
“He has exceeded all of my expectations,” Wright said. “He is absolutely relentless on the football field.”
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (Noon in Maryville).