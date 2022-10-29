STANBERRY, Mo. — For 24 minutes of football, Nodaway Valley gave Stanberry all the Bulldogs could handle in the first round of district play, but at the end of the night, the Thunder could not keep pace with the Bulldogs’ 2-headed monster of Gavin Cameron and Tucker Schieber at running back.
The Bulldogs (4-5) turned a 40-34 halftime lead into a 72-34 victory on Friday night in Stanberry to earn a district quarterfinal game at North Andrew against the state’s No. 1 team.
“We got out-physicaled up front a little bit,” Nodaway Valley coach Alan Calfee said.
Nodaway Valley (3-7) got the ball first to begin the game and sophomore Preston Jenkins broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game.
Schieber was the problem that the Thunder couldn’t solve all night though and it started immediately with the junior running the kickoff back to the Thunder 13, and scoring a 13-yard touchdown moments later.
“We just got to wrap up and finish tackles,” Nodaway Valley senior Blake Bohannon said. “We were getting them in the backfield — we just couldn’t finish the tackle to save our lives.”
After a fumble gave Stanberry back the ball at the Thunder 23, junior quarterback Colby McQuinn threw a quick pass to Cameron for a 23-yard touchdown.
Nodaway Valley answered with a 11-play, 60-yard drive which ended in a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak where Michael Cook powered his way into the end zone for a 5-yard score. Cook was the best player on the field in the first half, running the ball 18 times for 101 yards in the first two quarters.
“Honestly, it was just kinda taking what they gave us and what we saw with alignment stuff,” Calfee said. “We were executing and doing our assignments which obviously led to points.”
Stanberry had to drive the length of the field for the first time on the next possession, but proved up by converting a third-and-6 and third-and-9 on the way to a 68-yard touchdown drive. The drive ended with McQuinn connecting with sophomore Cooper Adcock for a 11-yard touchdown and a 20-12 lead.
The Thunder rolled back down the field and scored on a 17-yard run by Bohannon to cut the margin to two points, but Stanberry immediately answered. Schieber took the kick return all the way for a touchdown and punched in the 2-point conversion himself to push the margin to 28-18.
“They were dogs,” Cook said of matching up with Cameron and Schieber. “Those guys were so good. I hope they have a great season. It was fun playing against them even though they were smacking the crap out of me. It was fun to play against guys that good.”
Nodaway Valley put together another long drive, going 55 yards and having Jenkins plunge in for a 2-yard touchdown. Bohannon converted the 2-point play to cut the margin to two points again.
It was another 1-play drive for Stanberry as McQuinn found Decker Heyde for a 36-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs forced the game’s first punt as a holding call got the Thunder behind the chains on the next drive.
Stanberry capitalized with a 12-yard Cameron touchdown run to increase the margin to 40-26 with 98 seconds left in the half. Nodaway Valley closed the half with bang though as Cook hit Bohannon for a 41-yard touchdown where Bohannon out-ran everyone on a straight go-route with one second left in the half. Cook ran in the 2-point try to cut the halftime deficit to 40-34.
“I wish I didn’t have to wear this knee brace — I would have been a little bit faster — but I still got open and Michael threw me a perfect ball,” Bohannon said.
In addition to Cook’s big half, Bohannon had 45 yards rushing to go with the 41-yard reception and Jenkins had five carries for 63 yards.
“Blake really came to play tonight,” Cook said. “He was jacked up and ready to go.”
The second half was a different script entirely from the back-and-forth opening stanza. Cameron returned the second-half kickoff back for a touchdown and that triggered 32-0 third quarter and 38-0 half of football.
“Our morale just dropped in the second half,” Cook said. “It was more or less not wanting it as much as we did in the first. We realized like, ‘Man, this is really hard and they’ve got some good dudes.’”
The Nodaway Valley offense managed just one first down in the second half — that one aided by a penalty — as Stanberry keyed in on Cook.
Defensively, the struggles continued for Nodaway Valley as they didn’t get a defensive stop until the Bulldogs had already put 72 points on the scoreboard. McQuinn threw for three touchdowns while Cameron had five all-purpose touchdowns and Schieber had three. Schieber finished with 127 yards rushing and Cameron had 92.
“They were more physical than us up front,” Calfee said. “Their O-line and tight ends were more physical and their backs — Schieber running through tackles and (Cameron).”
The Thunder improved this season from two wins to three, but in an extended postgame talk with the team, Calfee expressed that to take the next steps as a program, it is going to take work in the offseason.
“The offseason starts now,” Calfee said. “You can talk and say you are going to do this or that, but actions speak louder than words. We have got to be in the weight room and we have got to start working the offseason now if we are going to be where we want to be. We’ve got to put in the work. That is pretty much the message.”
Nodaway Valley also thanked a group of four seniors — Ethan Rohr, Clay Hanson, Jordan Phillips and Bohannon.
“Last year, we had the dudes, but we just didn’t have the drive,” Bohannon said. “This year, we didn’t have the size or speed on everybody, but we had more of the drive which pushed us to compete in more football games.”