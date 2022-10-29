22-11-03 NV Cook2.jpg
Nodaway Valley quarterback Michael Cook runs the ball in the first half on Friday in Stanberry. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

STANBERRY, Mo. — For 24 minutes of football, Nodaway Valley gave Stanberry all the Bulldogs could handle in the first round of district play, but at the end of the night, the Thunder could not keep pace with the Bulldogs’ 2-headed monster of Gavin Cameron and Tucker Schieber at running back.

The Bulldogs (4-5) turned a 40-34 halftime lead into a 72-34 victory on Friday night in Stanberry to earn a district quarterfinal game at North Andrew against the state’s No. 1 team.

