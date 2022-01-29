KING CITY, Mo. — Stanberry is unique among the best Class 1 teams in northwest Missouri. They don’t have the individual dominance of a Mound City and Tony Osborn. They don’t have the outside shooting of a Platte Valley. But what the fourth-ranked Bulldogs are well stocked in is sheer size, athleticism and Schwebach brothers.
Austin and Tyler Schwebach proved too much for the Bluejays (13-6) to handle in a 56-45 victory for Stanberry (16-1) in the championship of the King City Tournament on Friday night. The brothers combined for 31 points.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” Northeast Nodaway senior Auston Pride said. “They are very long, Austin and Tyler both. We knew it was going to be a tough challenge coming into it. We knew we had to stay strong, work as a team and basically read what those two do. If they are in the paint, kick it out. If they are out, drive and get that layup.”
The point guard and center duo provided much more than just points for the Bulldogs. Austin Schwebach’s presence under the basket made the usually aggressive Bluejay attack hesitant to go to the bucket.
Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson says that it isn’t just the 6-foot-6 frame and athleticism of Austin Schwebach which makes him such an effective defender.
“Not only is he long and athletic, but he’s smart,” Jackson said. “Very rarely does he ever get in foul trouble. He just alters shots. He changes the game.”
Tyler Schwebach got Stanberry rolling early with a 3-pointer and a 5-0 lead. The Jays battled back to within 7-6 on back-to-back baskets by Ben Boswell and Dylan McIntyre.
Colby McQuinn capped the first-quarter scoring for Stanberry with a basket to push the lead to 13-8. Stanberry then opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run and the game appeared to be slipping away from the Bluejays quickly.
Northeast Nodaway senior center Auston Pride, who was giving up several inches to Austin Schwebach, was able to connect on a 3-pointer to stop the Stanberry run.
McIntyre had the game’s next three points and Northeast Nodaway got back to within five at 19-14. But every time that the Jays made a run, Stanberry was ready. This time it was Tyler Schwebach who answered.
The senior point guard had the next four points as part of a 6-0 run to get the margin right back to 11.
“He is tall and he can finish just about anywhere,” Northeast Nodaway senior Lane Dack said. “He can shoot the midrange too.”
Pride got the Jays within 10 at halftime with another 3-pointer. The lead got to 13 early in the third quarter, but a Pride bucket and a Dack 3-pointer had the Jays within eight.
Northeast Nodaway could not find a way to get any closer. Austin Schwebach capped the third quarter with a steal and a dunk for a 41-28 lead.
“We were in striking distance, but we didn’t take advantage of their missed shots,” Jackson said. “There were a lot of times where long rebounds came off and they got the board. You can’t give a team like that second opportunities.”
The teams traded baskets much of the fourth quarter and with time dwindling, the Jays had to play the foul game. They sent Austin Schwebach to the line and what ensued summed up the Jays struggles all night with the Bulldog brothers.
Austin Schwebach missed the free throw, but Tyler Schwebach was too strong and grabbed the offensive rebound. He missed his free throw as well, but another offensive rebound resulted in Tyler Schwebach being fouled again. This time, he made 1-of-2 for the final score of 56-45.
Austin Schwebach finished with 17 points while Tyler Schwebach had 14 to lead the Bulldogs.
Boswell paced Northeast Nodaway with 16 points while Pride had 10, Dack had nine, McIntyre had seven and Colton Swalley had three.
The Bluejays will look to bounce back on Tuesday with a road trip to East Atchison. They are on the road next Friday as well at Union Star.
“It is nice too because we play some tough opponents next week also,” Dack said of the King City slate the Jays faced with South Holt, Maysville and Stanberry. “It was nice not to play a bunch of bad teams.”