KING CITY, Mo. — In order to win a district championship, North Nodaway sophomore Saryn Brown knew she would need to run her best race of the season to knock off East Atchison’s Elizabeth Schlueter, who was ranked in the top-10 for the 300-meter hurdles in Class 1 going into the meet.
“I know she really, really wanted it today,” North Nodaway coach Lindsi Jackson said.
Schlueter ran her best time of the season with a 51.24, but Brown ran over a second faster than her season best with a 50.72 to win the Class 1, District 5 championship.
“It is a big confidence boost and that is what you need going into sectionals is confidence,” Brown said. “… The key to that was just beating everyone to the first hurdle and then just sprinting as hard as I could.”
Brown’s time moves her up to No. 12 in the state, after some other athletes also moved up after districts. Schlueter is now 13th in Class 1.
Brown’s day didn’t end with her performance in the 300-meter hurdles as she took a moment to celebrate with Jackson, teammates Hayleigh Vinzant and Lauren Herndon, and her boyfriend Dylan McIntyre of Northeast Nodaway then went right over to rejoin the high-jump competition.
“Saryn is the hardest worker that I have coached in anything and it showed today,” Jackson said. “She ran the best race I’ve seen her run and to do that right at the same time as she was high jumping and still make it in high jump, it was awesome. It was a really great day.”
Brown was able to earn a sectional spot in the high jump with a third-place finish.
“It is really exciting to be going in two events,” Brown said. “I originally thought I’d only be in one so it is another goal I can check off.”
After not making state last season, Brown will look to accomplish that milestone next Saturday with a top-4 finish in the sectional meet in Weston.
“It would be awesome,” Brown said with a smile of the prospect of making it to state.
Vinzant just missed qualifying for sectionals by finishing fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
Vinzant, Brown, Herndon and freshman Andrea Jenkins had been favored to make state and had a top-10 time in the 4x800-meter relay, but could not run at districts because of a knee injury for Herndon.
For the boys, senior Braden Mires finished 10th in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
“They have all been really fun,” Jackson said. “Hayleigh, Gabe (Hevelone) and Braden have all been really good leaders. They work hard every day and they lead by example. They have been a really big part of this program.”