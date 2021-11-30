BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The North Nodaway Mustangs are a team accustomed to fighting through adversity. Last season, the team lost two key players to ACL injuries, but managed a 17-8 record despite that.
Adversity on a much smaller scale reared its head on Monday in the opener of the Platte Valley Invitational in Burlington Junction. North Nodaway (2-0) lost leading scorer and point guard Jacquelyn Cline early in the first quarter against Union Star with foul trouble, but the Mustangs were able to find a way to begin the tournament with a 62-47 victory.
“That is one thing we've really talked with Jackie about,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “She is very aggressive and sometimes to a fault. We have to start seeing what the refs are calling and how they are calling it. She hasn't yet done a very good job of adjusting to that.”
It was slow going early on for the Mustangs offensively without Cline, but North Nodaway turned to a combination that they missed last year.
Saylor and Saryn Brown were supposed to be key members of the lineup last year and were until Saylor Brown tore her ACL early in the season.
“I'm glad that we are back together,” Saylor Brown said. “Now our defense at the top is a lot more aggressive than it was in the past season. Together, we can really make teams worried about how they are going to get the ball up.”
Saryn Brown opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, but Union Star came back with four free throws to take what would be their only lead of the game.
Kelsey Barcus — the other Mustang to tear her ACL last year — gave North Nodaway back the lead and Saylor Brown provided some cushion with a 3-pointer. Saylor Brown scored to open the second quarter with a bucket to put them up 13-6.
“This is where I say that we are very lucky to have Saylor back,” Jackson said. “If you take Saylor out of that equation, we really lose the leadership spot. She did a good job of stepping up and just being that leader.”
Saryn Brown added nine points in the second quarter, and a Lauren Herndon 3-pointer made the score 26-17 late in the half. The Mustangs took a 26-21 advantage into the half.
The third quarter belonged to the Mustangs after the Trojans cut the margin to 26-24. Cline scored her first points of the night with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 31-24 and after Union Star scored, Saryn Brown had her first career 4-point play as she was fouled on a 3-pointer.
“It was fun,” Saryn Brown said of the 4-point play.
Saryn Brown hit another 3-pointer to push the margin to 42-32, and Herndon finished a 3-point play off an assist from Saylor Brown moments later.
The Mustangs made their free throws in the fourth quarter including Herndon going 4-4 in the quarter and 7-for-7 in the second half.
“We've tried to get that shooter mentality into her,” Jackson said. “She is going to miss some, but she just has to keep shooting. Like I said, I think she got one three out of all of them that she shot, but then that other stuff started to open up. She never stopped. She never lost her confidence.”
Saryn Brown led North Nodaway with 21 points while Herndon added 19 points, including 14 in the second half.
Saylor Brown only finished with seven points, but ran the Mustang offense for much of the night. Cline had seven points and Barcus added five.
“With our foul trouble early, I think it is really great that all of us have played before because of our injuries,” Saylor Brown said. “Having that growth from last season is just really nice.”
North Nodaway continues pool play on Wednesday night against Stewartsville/Osborn.
“I'm really excited to start with a win and hopefully finish with the trophy,” Saryn Brown said.