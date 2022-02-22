MOUND CITY, Mo. — Saylor Brown has fought through more adversity than most during her high-school basketball career at North Nodaway.
After she shined as a sixth-man role as a freshman on a Mustang squad loaded with veteran talent, an elbow injury and knee injury derailed her next two seasons. This season, as the team’s lone senior starter, Brown is making sure her final year in a Mustang uniform lasts as long as it can.
“As a team, we are just trying to push through,” Brown said. “We’ve told each other that it is going to be a fight either way, so we are just trying to work together to push past these teams.”
Brown set the tone in Monday night’s Class 1, District 16 quarterfinal victory over Worth County. The senior had a game-high 15 points in the Mustangs’ 44-9 rout of the Tigers.
The win puts the three seeds into Wednesday’s semifinals against second-seeded South Holt who beat Northeast Nodaway 37-22 on Monday.
“When our defense and offense both show up, we do pretty good,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said.
It was a slow start for Mustangs offensively on Monday, but the defense experienced no such sluggishness as Worth County held just a 2-0 lead through the first four minutes of play.
“My job was to make sure that our defense stayed up and pressured,” Brown said.
When the offense began to click, it clicked quickly. Brown started the scoring with a 3-pointer and junior Jacquelyn Cline followed with a 3-pointer of her own.
Brown has developed more and more into the team’s primary point guard as the season has gone on which allows the Mustangs’ other players to focus more on scoring.
“Her confidence — it’s up there,” Jackson said. “And she is smart. … She is just like another coach on the floor.”
Steals by Saryn Brown and Cline led to a pair of Saryn Brown layups. A trio of foul shots by Saylor Brown and Cline put the Mustangs up 13-2 after the first quarter.
Saylor Brown added four more free throws to extend the run to 17-0 before the Tigers got on the board again. Sophomore Lauren Herndon caught fire in the middle of the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers.
“I knew that Saylor and I had to take over the scoring once they started taking Saryn and Jacquelyn away,” Herndon said. “Once we started going off, we pulled away and then our defense picked up and it just set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Lauren’s older sister Kristin Herndon was a senior captain during Saylor Brown’s freshman season and Brown has been an upperclassmen and team leader during each of Lauren Herndon's first two years.
“Lauren is a whole different type of player when she is just out there having fun,” Jackson said. “I think you could tell that early on, she was getting a little frustrated with her shooting. And we just kept telling her — (assistant coach) Lindsi (Jackson) and I have told her all season long that you just keep shooting and they are going to start falling. When they finally did, you could just see her having fun.”
The Mustang lead was 29-7 at the halftime break. North Nodaway out-scored Worth County 13-0 in the third quarter. Saylor Brown scored a layup after Herndon's steal to open the fourth quarter and Jackson turned to her bench lineup for the rest of the game.
Senior Hayleigh Vinzant, sophomores Angie Parker, Andrea Jenkins and Lucardia Hendricks, and freshman Alanis Wray finished out the game with the same defensive intensity as the starters and held the Tigers to just two points in the fourth quarter.
“It was good to get our bench players some time in there, some significant time,” Jackson said. “And it is good to get our starting five and our couple off the bench some rest. Any time we can do that, I’ll call it a success.”
In addition to Saylor Brown’s 15 points, Herndon had 11, Cline had 10 and Saryn Brown had eight.
“We just had to give it our all, because we know — lose this game and we have to go home,” Herndon said. “We didn’t want that, so we fought for it.”
North Nodaway 69, Union Star 66
North Nodaway junior Jacquelyn Cline surpassed the career 1,000-point mark on Thursday in a 69-66 home win over Union Star.
Cline finished the game with 24 points while Saryn Brown had 22 points and 12 rebounds — including 10 offensive rebounds — for a double-double. Saylor Brown added 12 points and Lauren Herndon had 11.