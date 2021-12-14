BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway came into this season with what felt like the easiest learning curve in the area with all of its key players from last season returning, but the Worth County football postseason complicated that.
With the Tigers going to the state championship game, that meant the starting frontcourt of Dylan McIntyre and Auston Pride missed the first three games of the season for the Jays while they played in the Tiger co-op.
The return of McIntyre and Pride immediately resulted in a championship at the Platte Valley Invitational as they rejoined the team the day after the football state championship without any practice time.
Practice time has still been in short supply as the season has chugged along and the Bluejays (5-3) have had to adjust on the fly. Monday’s 54-48 win over Nodaway Valley (1-4) in Burlington Junction represented both the growing pains for the Jays and the potential that the team has when it is clicking.
“We are obviously not where we want to be, but we just gotta keep grinding in practice and getting better,” McIntyre said.
Northeast Nodaway senior point guard Ben Boswell got the Jays going with seven first-quarter points as the Jays jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the opening period.
With the Bluejays’ top scorer this season going early, Nodaway Valley coach Michael Barbosa knew he needed to adjust something. He switched his longest and most purely athletic player onto Boswell as senior Dawson Fast took the assignment.
“He did a great job on Boswell,” Barbosa said. “Boswell is one of the best players in the 275. He took that on really well.”
Fast did a nice job of slowing down Boswell which meant that someone else needed to step up for the Jays as Nodaway Valley made a run to take a 36-32 lead early in the third quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by sophomore Kayden Conn.
“Our defensive effort is getting a lot better,” Barbosa said.
McIntyre was the player to step up and had all eight of the Bluejay points in the third quarter including back-to-back scores to tie the game at 38-38 going into the fourth quarter.
“Just focusing on what we need to do and get it done,” McIntyre said of the team’s mindset.
Nodaway Valley junior Bracxten Rohlmeier opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer. McIntyre answered with a basket.
The teams traded scores again, but Bluejay senior Colton Swalley gave his team the lead for good with an old-fashioned 3-point play to make it 45-43.
Rohlmeier cut it to 46-45 at one point, but the Thunder couldn’t get over the hump and the Jays closed the game with 6-straight makes at the free-throw line with Swalley, Pride and Boswell all going 2-for-2.
“These games make you better, and we’ve basically got a full week of practice before our next game,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre led all scorers with 20 points and Boswell was right behind him with 18. Pride had nine and Swalley had five to account for all the Jays’ scoring.
“Didn’t play very well, but still got the ‘W,’ so it feels pretty good I guess,” McIntyre said.
Conn led Nodaway Valley with 13 points while Hunter Dawson had 12, Fast had eight, Rohlmeier had seven and Wyatt Ingraham had six.
“This team didn’t give up, which I’m really pleased about,” Barbosa said. “… We are getting there. We just need to trust the process and make sure that we can hopefully finish the game off the right way.”
Nodaway Valley will try to bounce back on Tuesday with a tough road trip to face Platte Valley (3-3). Northeast Nodaway will look to take advantage of 3-straight days of practice before facing Rock Port (2-2) on Friday in Ravenwood.
“It is going to help a lot this week because we don’t have another game until Friday, so we have three days we can iron some stuff out and work on the kinks,” Boswell said.