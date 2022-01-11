BETHANY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway point guard Ben Boswell scored his 1,000th point in the Jays' last game at Platte Valley on Friday, but in Tuesday's 55-39 win over Mercer in the first round of the South Harrison Tournament, it was Boswell's terrific passing that sparked a balanced offense.
Mercer's celebrations also helped fuel Northeast Nodaway. Early in the third quarter, Mercer sophomore Tyler Meinecke scored on back-to-back layups to cut the Jays' lead to 33-29 and held his hand low to signal that the defense was too short.
“It gets you fired up a little bit,” Boswell said of the trash talk.
Northeast Nodaway (8-4) responded to that gesture with a 13-1 run to end the third quarter and begin the fourth.
It was a fastbreak showcase during that run. To end the third quarter, Boswell acted like he was taking the contested layup all the way, but at the last moment dumped the ball to Colton Swalley for an uncontested layup.
Boswell's passing included a play earlier where he faked out the defense by pulling up for a shot at the foul line, but at the last moment, rifled a pass to Dylan McIntyre for another open layup.
“Ben is unselfish when he needs to be unselfish and he looks to score when he needs to look to score,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “He's done a good job and he has gotten better at that over these four years.”
To begin the fourth quarter, Boswell scored himself on back-to-back possessions before Swalley added a free throw for a 46-30 lead to essentially seal the victory.
“I try to be as unselfish as possible, but if I have to score, I score,” Boswell said.
Even though it was a lop-sided victory, Boswell knows his team can play better moving forward in the tournament and the season.
“This was definitely our worst game of the season, but I don't think we were mentally ready for this game because we are the second seed playing against the seven,” Boswell said. “So I think once we get a team that will give us — I hate to say more of a challenge — but you know, more of a drive to win, then I think we will play better.”
The Bluejays finished with three scorers in double figures. Boswell led the way with 18 points while McIntyre had 16 and Swalley had 13.
Swalley also took the challenge of guarding Meinecke on the other end of the floor, and although the sophomore had 23 points, he did not shoot a high percentage.
“Usually I'm that guy who is put on one of their toughest guys to guard and one of their best players,” Swalley said. “I kinda try to make it a challenge to myself to guard that guy the best I can and get the defensive stops as much as possible.”
Second-seeded Northeast Nodaway advances into Thursday's semifinals where they will face third-seeded Princeton (6-6) at 9 p.m.
“It is our goal to play in the championship and although we didn't play our best here, we are going to try to play our best against the next team that we play,” Boswell said.