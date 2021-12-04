BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays welcomed back two of their starters Friday night for the Platte Valley Invitational championship. Dylan McIntyre and Auston Pride came back after their football season came to an end Thursday night in the state title game. Much like the Worth County football team, Northeast Nodaway has been building towards this season.
The Bluejays took the first step toward taking the program to places its never been. The team began that journey with a 51-44 win over St. Joseph Christian, clinching their first PVI championship.
“It’s what we’ve always hoped for,” senior Ben Boswell said. “It’s our last year, and we’ve been practicing all our lives to get here and get better and play our best.”
Pride adjusted quickly, scoring four points in the first quarter. Boswell added six first-quarter points and the Bluejays took a 13-10 lead into the second quarter.
“I thought as a team, they played great together,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “They fought hard, they played hard and stuck to our game plan.”
McIntyre made his presence felt in the second quarter, scoring six of his 14 points. Two of McIntyre’s baskets came in the first three minutes, helping the Bluejays to a 20-10 lead.
“I’m just not in shape for running inside,” McIntyre said. “You just sweat differently — it was very tiring. Played a tough game last night, had another tough game tonight, but I got through it.”
The Lions responded to each run with three-pointers to close the gap. Brad Boyd and Camden Lutz made back-to-back three-pointers to cut the Bluejay lead to four. St. Joseph Christian made just three two-point field goals in the game, but kept pace with Northeast Nodaway by making 11 three-pointers.
A layup from McIntyre and a free throw from Colton Swalley gave Jackson’s team a 25-16 lead with 2:21 left in the half. It then took the Lions just a minute and a half to tie the game at 25 with two three-pointers from Boyd and a three-pointer from Johnston Stewart.
St. Joseph Christian’s run continued into the second half with a three-pointer and a layup from Carson Bowman, giving the Lions a 30-28 lead. Boswell and McIntyre extinguished the momentum by combining for 11-straight points.
“It actually felt really natural,” Boswell said. “I thought we would struggle with the plays, but we caught on really quick. It was a little sloppy at times, but it makes sense because they’ve been gone.”
Boyd ended the third quarter with his fourth three-pointer of the game. Northeast Nodaway then opened the fourth quarter with turnovers on its first two possessions.
Bowman turned the turnovers into three points for the Lions, cutting the Bluejay lead to two with 5:32 left in the game. McIntyre pushed the lead to five before picking up his fourth foul of the game with 3:43 to go.
St. Joseph Christian’s final gasp came on a three-pointer from Lutz that cut the lead to three. But the Bluejays put the game away at the free-throw line. Northeast Nodaway made seven of eight attempts over the final two minutes.
“We have improved so much, even without those football boys,” Jackson said. “From that first game against Albany through this tournament, we improved a lot. Some of those kids that didn’t get to play a lot, they filled in and they’ve gotten a better understanding of what we need to do offensively and defensively. That is going to help us in the long run.”
The Bluejays will face their football friends in their next game on Dec. 7. Northeast Nodaway will host Worth County and attempt to end a seven-game losing streak that goes back to 2014.