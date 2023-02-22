RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Mylee Wilmes was in kindergarten the last time Northeast Nodaway accomplished what they accomplished on Tuesday. The entire starting lineup for the Bluejays were either in first or second grade when Northeast Nodaway last won a game in the district tournament.
One scroll through the MSHSAA record book and Northeast Nodaway’s girls teams from the 70’s and 80’s pop up again and again. But the program with six state titles to its name is making a resurgence this season and a big step came Tuesday with its first district win since 2014.
“It feels good, because they haven’t done it in a while,” Wilmes said.
The Bluejays (17-8) found a way against Rock Port when they did not play their best game, but held on for a 49-42 win on their home floor.
“We just keep the positivity on the court,” Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby said. “During halftime, we were like, ‘we got this and we just have to do what we know how to do, and go out there and just play ball.'”
Busby’s basket put the Jays in front 8-0 to begin the game, but Rock Port roared back to even the game at 10-10. Wilmes capped the quarter with a 3-pointer for a 13-10 advantage.
Wilmes, the team’s sixth man, had heard the crowd loudly asking her to shoot throughout the quarter as she passed up open looks and deferred to her teammates.
“I don’t know, I just chuck it up there and it goes in,” Wilmes laughed. “I practice every day at practice.”
Wilmes’ shot turned into an 8-point run. Rock Port chipped away again to get within 18-15, but Wilmes responded again with another 3-pointer. Northeast Nodaway took a 25-19 lead into halftime.
“It felt really good for Mylee to hit those two threes and it really got us pumping,” Busby said. “Then we got down on ourselves a little bit, but then we got refreshed. Mylee is just a stud, let me tell you.”
Northeast Nodaway center Dalanie Auffert had to go to the bench with three fouls in the third quarter and Busby went from point guard to post player and scored 12-straight points for her team — building the lead to 36-22.
“Next year, she will probably take a more expanded role down there,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said.
Rock Port fought back with an 11-0 run including a 5-0 run in the first 13 seconds of the fourth quarter where Saxton got a technical foul arguing Busby’s fourth foul on a play he and the crowd disagreed with.
“I’d like to apologize to Northeast Nodaway,” Saxton said. “Getting a technical is not a good look. It is just, heck, I spend more time around these kids than family so sometimes you feel like you should protect your family. I probably went a little too far.”
Free throws and a fast-break basket by Hadley DeFreece pushed Northeast Nodaway’s lead to 41-33, but Rock Port cut it back to 41-37 before Busby checked back in.
“I had to play — not my absolute hardest — but I had to play 80 percent of my hardest,” Busby said of playing with four fouls.
Auffert scored in the post and Busby hit a free throw to increase the lead to seven. The hometown team hit 6-of-10 free throws down the stretch to seal the 49-42 win.
Busby led all scorers with 21 points while Auffert had 10, Wilmes had six, Sasha Deardorff had five, DeFreece had four and Jill Boswell had three.
Northeast Nodaway advances to Thursday’s semifinals against third-seeded Mound City, who the Jays beat 44-23 earlier this season. The Panthers beat Worth County, 45-33, on Tuesday in the first round.