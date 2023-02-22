23-02-23 NEN Mylee.jpg
Buy Now

Northeast Nodaway freshman Mylee Wilmes looks to pass on Tuesday against Rock Port in Ravenwood. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Mylee Wilmes was in kindergarten the last time Northeast Nodaway accomplished what they accomplished on Tuesday. The entire starting lineup for the Bluejays were either in first or second grade when Northeast Nodaway last won a game in the district tournament.

One scroll through the MSHSAA record book and Northeast Nodaway’s girls teams from the 70’s and 80’s pop up again and again. But the program with six state titles to its name is making a resurgence this season and a big step came Tuesday with its first district win since 2014.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags