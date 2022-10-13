22-10-20 NENSB Mylee.jpg
Northeast Nodaway freshman Mylee Wilmes doubles in the the Bluejays' win over Stanberry in Conception Junction on Wednesday. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway softball program had to exercise some demons on a chilly night in Conception Junction in the district tournament — not too dissimilar to last year's first district night and a stunning 3-2 loss to a previously winless South Holt team.

“Last year, we were pretty high ranked in districts and then we just kinda choked — which was kinda unfortunate,” Bluejay junior Jill Boswell said. “... Last year, that was kinda an unfortunate time. We don't really talk about that.”

