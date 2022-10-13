CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway softball program had to exercise some demons on a chilly night in Conception Junction in the district tournament — not too dissimilar to last year's first district night and a stunning 3-2 loss to a previously winless South Holt team.
“Last year, we were pretty high ranked in districts and then we just kinda choked — which was kinda unfortunate,” Bluejay junior Jill Boswell said. “... Last year, that was kinda an unfortunate time. We don't really talk about that.”
While that loss was a tough end to a breakout season for the Bluejays, it was one they certainly didn't want to see repeated as they played a 2-win Stanberry team in the district semifinals on Wednesday.
“We just realized that we needed to kick it in gear,” Northeast Nodaway senior Ruby Wilmes said.
Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Jays faced those demons of the past staring them in the face. The Bulldogs had just taken an 8-5 lead in the top of the inning and the heads on the Bluejays walking off the field were hanging.
The other thing staring them in the face was first-year coach Payton Adwell though, and she was determined not to let the past repeat itself and not let the Jays quit on themselves.
“A big thing that we've been talking about is that we are not going to quit,” Adwell said. “We are not going to lay over and give up. We will give every ounce of effort, and if someone is going to beat us, they are going to earn it.”
In addition to Adwell telling them not to quit, she told them to throw the blankets in the dugout into the trash because she wanted to see energy in the dugout and that energy to translate onto the field. Adwell, who herself wore shorts and short-sleeve shirt on a very cold night, told her team that being cold was a mindset and they could change it.
“We talk about fighting that demon up in your head and getting past that,” Adwell said. “Don't be quitters. We can't have a quitting mentality. We have to get past that and get through it.”
The Bulldogs brought in their star Katlyn James to pitch for the sixth inning and the Bluejays took advantage with patience. Lindsey Jackson and Ruby Wilmes due walks to begin the inning and turn over the lineup. Baylie Busby drove Jackson in and Hadley DeFreece drew a walk herself before Meredith Adwell was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.
“We were down and we know Rome wasn't built in a day,” Adwell said. “We know that one girl isn't going to go up there and do it by herself. We saw her warming up, you know, a little crazy. So we go up there. We take our pitches. We are patient. We are making her bring it to us.”
Boswell reached on catcher's interference to plate Wilmes. Freshman Mylee Wilmes then walked to tie the game at eight.
Senior Jaden Atkins grounded out to plate Adwell and give the Jays the lead. Jackson picked up her second walk of the inning to force in a fifth run and push the lead to 10-8.
That gave the ball back to Northeast Nodaway sophomore pitcher Hadley DeFreece who pitched around two errors and got two outs before James singled to centerfield, but the runner at second took an aggressive turn and Ruby Wilmes threw behind her to Boswell at shortstop to get the tag and end the game at 10-9.
“That girl has come night and day since the beginning of the season,” Payton Adwell said of Wilmes' defense.
Northeast Nodaway finished the game with nine hits and survived seven errors while Stanberry had eight hits and two errors. The Jays were led by DeFreece, Atkins and Lauren McIntyre with two hits each.
DeFreece allowed just one earned run in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
The Bluejays face a familiar opponent in the district championship with Platte Valley — a team they beat twice in the regular season and topped for the 275 Conference championship.
“It was awesome,” Payton Adwell said. “These girls work and work. A lot of things haven't gone in their favor this season. In the past, they haven't had a lot of things go in their favor. But they've worked their tails off and daggum it, they deserve that win. They deserve to be in that championship game.”