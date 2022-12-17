RAVENWOOD, Mo. — DeKalb jumped on Northeast Nodaway for a 5-0 lead in the first quarter, but it was the Bluejays who never looked back from that point. Northeast Nodaway (6-3) used a 29-2 run to take command of the game and coast to a 44-18 victory.
Defense and hustle plays sparked the Bluejay run with sophomore point guard Baylie Busby hitting a pair of free throws and Busby and Dalanie Auffert each scoring on putbacks to put the Jays up 6-5 after the first quarter.
“We came out a little flat,” Bluejay coach Sheldon Saxton said. “Thank God for their leadership even though they are mostly sophomores. They got the ship righted and we started playing basketball.”
Busby had the first six points of the second quarter with a steal and layup pushing the lead to 12-5. Auffert scored the next five points including an and-1 play to make the lead 17-5 late in the first half.
“This is a fun team,” Saxton said. “They will all share with each other. They will look up and they know that if it’s tough and they need their bread buttered, they will throw it inside. She’ll either score it or she is a very willing passer. That part of her game has come a long way.”
The pressure defense by Hadley DeFreece and Busby led to easy points for the Jays.
“At first, we weren’t doing so hot,” DeFreece said. “And then we kicked it into gear and showed what we could do.”
DeKalb ended the 17-0 run with a free throw to make the lead 17-6 at halftime. With the lead 19-7, Bluejay freshman Skyler Florea got going with 6-straight points.
The lead got to 29-7 on Sasha Deardorff’s first basket and it was 29-10 after the third quarter.
The Tigers made a brief run to make it 31-15, but Auffert answered with two free throws then dished an assist to Florea for two more points. Auffert and Florea’s big-to-big passing has grown lately as they’ve played more together.
“We are getting a lot more comfortable, because this is like the first year I’ve played with her,” Auffert said. “By the time she was in junior high, I was out. I think it has been really good because we are figuring out how each other plays and it is just fun.”
The Bluejays, who were short-handed with senior Jaden Atkins missing the game with a knee injury, coasted to a 44-18 win while playing their bench as much as possible late in the fourth quarter.
Busby finished with 17 points to lead all scorers. Auffert added 11 while Florea had eight, Deardorff had four, and Kenzie Pride and DeFreece each had two.
The sixth win of the season for the Jays doubles last year’s total and triples the two wins from two seasons ago. It is the most wins for the Bluejays since 2019.
“It has been really fun, because we are like one big family out there,” Auffert said. “We are always enjoying it. It is just fun no matter what.”
Northeast Nodaway will return from break on January 3 with a big 275 Conference showdown against Nodaway Valley in Ravenwood.
“I think it gives us good momentum and something more to work for,” Auffert said. “Something to do for our school and our community that we haven’t done in a long time. It is fuel for our fire.”