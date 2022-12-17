22-12-22 NEN Hadley3.jpg
Buy Now

Northeast Nodaway sophomore Hadley DeFreece goes up for a layup against DeKalb in Ravenwood on Friday. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — DeKalb jumped on Northeast Nodaway for a 5-0 lead in the first quarter, but it was the Bluejays who never looked back from that point. Northeast Nodaway (6-3) used a 29-2 run to take command of the game and coast to a 44-18 victory.

Defense and hustle plays sparked the Bluejay run with sophomore point guard Baylie Busby hitting a pair of free throws and Busby and Dalanie Auffert each scoring on putbacks to put the Jays up 6-5 after the first quarter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags