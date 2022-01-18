BETHANY, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays go to the South Harrison Tournament every season with the idea of getting slightly out of the northwest Missouri footprint of the teams they always see and get tested by some new foes.
The tournament threw all the tests it had at the Jays with each team that Northeast Nodaway (10-4) beat winning out the rest of the tournament with first-round opponent Mercer finishing fifth and semifinal opponent Princeton finishing third. The biggest test came on Monday night with top-seeded and 11-1 Maysville waiting for the Bluejays.
“It is fun to get to play against different teams that we don’t normally get to play during the year,” Northeast Nodaway junior Dylan McIntyre said. “It is just fun to play somebody different.”
Maysville’s only loss this season was a five-point nail biter to another one-loss team in Winston. The Class 2 team came into Monday’s championship with a 9-game winning streak.
None of that seemed to matter to the Bluejays who came in on a mission to win their second tournament of the season.
“I’m proud of them,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “They are excited and it is something we haven’t done in a long time. These seniors have worked hard for that over these last four years.”
The Bluejays used a dominant second quarter to roll to a 52-42 victory over the Wolverines.
“We got two third-place trophies last year and this step up really gives us some energy to keep doing well in our tournaments,” Northeast Nodaway senior Ben Boswell said. “Why not win a third one and a fourth one?”
After Maysville opened the game on a 4-0 run, the Jays answered with a 9-2 spurt capped by a 3-point play by Auston Pride. On the next possession, Pride picked up his second foul and the senior big man went to the bench. Another 4-0 Maysville spurt had the Wolverines up 11-9 early in the second quarter.
That would be the last lead that Maysville would have as Pride was back in the game and Northeast Nodaway began pounding Maysville in the paint with a 12-0 run for a 21-11 lead.
At halftime, the score was 23-13 and the Bluejays opened the third quarter with a 5-0 run to increase the lead to 28-13 after a Pride basket. Pride picked up his third foul and went to the bench moments later, and two possessions later, McIntyre was dealt the same fate.
With both its bigs out, Northeast Nodaway’s defense suffered and Maysville went on a 9-0 run to get back within 28-22.
They got within five late in the third quarter, but Jackson kept McIntyre and Pride next to him, knowing that he wanted them 100 percent for the fourth quarter. That paid off to open the fourth with Colton Swalley feeding McIntyre for the first points of the quarter.
“It was a struggle just watching it,” McIntyre said of having to sit the third quarter. “I was super anxious just to get back on the court and get back after it.”
The fourth quarter belonged to McIntyre with 10 points in that quarter alone.
“Guards were driving, dumping it off to me and I was finishing,” McIntyre said.
The lead grew to as many as 13 before a late Wolverine push got it back down to a 10-point final margin.
The Jays had three players in double figures while the Wolverines leading scorer had eight. McIntyre paced the scoring effort with 19 points while Boswell had 14 and Pride had 11.
The Jays get a bigger test on Tuesday when they host undefeated and second-ranked Mound City in Ravenwood. They host Homecoming on Friday against North Nodaway.