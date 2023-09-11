23-09-14 KCSB Hadley lede.jpg
Buy Now

Northeast Nodaway junior Hadley DeFreece attempts to score on Saturday against Norborne/Hardin Central in King City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KING CITY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway was able to double their amount of games played so far this season on Saturday with three games in the King City Tournament. The Bluejays (4-2; 1-1 275) stayed on their pace for the season with a 2-1 record and took second place.

“We are just trying to figure out who needs to be where and how well they do there,” Bluejay junior Hadley DeFreece said. “I think we are doing well.”

