KING CITY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway was able to double their amount of games played so far this season on Saturday with three games in the King City Tournament. The Bluejays (4-2; 1-1 275) stayed on their pace for the season with a 2-1 record and took second place.
“We are just trying to figure out who needs to be where and how well they do there,” Bluejay junior Hadley DeFreece said. “I think we are doing well.”
The day began with a matchup against the home team King City and the Jays were able to pick up an 8-3 win behind a big game from junior Lindsey Jackson.
Jackson surrendered a run in the top of the first, and the Wildkats took a 1-0 lead. The Jays immediately responded with a triple by DeFreece and a walk by senior Jill Boswell. Both came in to score and give Northeast Nodaway a 2-1 lead.
“Even when we got down, we learned how to get out of it,” Bluejay coach Payton Adwell said. “That was a huge stride that we made. When we are faced with adversity, power through it and learn how to get ourselves out of a hole — that was huge.”
The veteran duo in the middle of the lineup was back at it in the third inning with DeFreece drawing a walk and Boswell driving her in with a single. Jackson helped herself later in the frame with a 2-out, 3-run triple for a 6-1 lead.
The freshmen added to the lead with Blair Nelson doubling in Mylee WIlmes then Brianna Meyer driving in another run.
“Finally getting that confidence going — we’ve been waiting for them to break the ice,” Adwell said of the freshmen.
King City mounted a late rally, but the Jays held on for a win.
The next game pitted the Bluejays against their co-op partners for football and baseball with Worth County. The game also represented a potential district tournament preview with both teams among the favorites in Class 1, District 8.
The Tigers jumped on the Jays early with a run in the first and eight runs in the second to put Northeast Nodaway on the brink of being run-ruled. The Jays did not give up though.
Jackson singled to score Boswell in the fourth for a run.
In the fifth, the Jays put up four runs to cut the margin to 9-5, but that ended up being the final score as the tournament’s time limit was reached.
Boswell finished the game 2-for-3 with two doubles.
The Bluejays earned second in the tournament by holding off a Norborne/Hardin Central rally in the final game of the round-robin tournament. The Jays jumped out to a 7-2 lead after four and a half innings and held on for a 8-7 win.
“Working together is the biggest part of it,” DeFreece said of calming down and getting the win.
DeFreece pitched and allowed just one earned run. She allowed four hits and four walks with eight strikeouts.
“Energy,” DeFreece said as the key. “Everyone was cheering and it helped my energy go up and pitch harder.”
Hayley Yost, Wilmes, DeFreece and Nelson each had two hits in the contest.
“We have confidence throughout our whole lineup which is really good,” Boswell said.
The Bluejays have a busy week this week with road trips to North Andrew and DeKalb on Monday and Tuesday. They host Stewartsville/Osborn on Thursday before Saturday’s Stanberry Invitational.
“That is where you get better, in these long days, fighting through it and going into a big week next week,” Adwell said.