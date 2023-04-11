RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays had full control with one of the area’s best pitchers on the mound and an 8-run lead after three innings. What happened over the final four innings left both sides speechless as the North Nodaway Mustangs came roaring back to get within one run before falling short in the seventh inning, giving Northeast Nodaway the 14-12 win.
“I told the kids that we’re at the point where we need to start taking these games,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “We need to start taking games from people instead of losing these close ones to people who overlook us, and I think a lot of people do that because of our past.”
Dylan McIntyre rolled through the first three innings Tuesday evening in Ravenwood. The Northeast Nodaway senior struck out four batters over three innings and allowed just one baserunner with a walk in the third.
Dylan McIntyre got the Bluejay bats going with a leadoff triple in the first inning. Drew Dack grounded out to second base, scoring Dylan McIntyre.
North Nodaway starter Andrew Phillips found real trouble in the bottom of the second. Phillips began the inning retiring two of the first three batters he faced with the third reaching on a walk.
Sophomore Camdain Frisch capitalized on the walk with a two-out single. Phillips then walked Dylan McIntyre to load the bases. Dack then added to his RBI total with a two-run single, giving the Bluejays a 3-0 lead.
The biggest blow for the Mustangs came next as Grant McIntyre added two more runs with a home run over the left field fence. Northeast Nodaway added two more runs in the third inning on a two-run single from Frisch.
Dack took the mound in the top of the fourth after a three-inning day for Dylan McIntyre.
“We thought we were in a good spot to let Drew go out there and get some work,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “We hadn’t played since last Monday, so we needed everybody to get some work tonight. Especially as a freshman because you’re going to struggle at times, but you need to be able to work through it and be ready for the next time.”
The freshman started the inning with back-to-back walks before forcing a pop out to center field. Phillips lined one back to Dack, who then overthrew the first basemen.
Preston Hanson recorded the first RBI for North Nodaway by drawing a walk with the bases loaded. Brice Trimble then recorded the first hit of the day for the Mustangs with a two-run double.
Darron Bix got the Mustangs going in the fifth inning with a leadoff single. Then came the walks as Dack walked the next four batters and balked in two runs for North Nodaway who scored four in the inning to cut the lead to one at 9-8.
“Our energy just wasn’t where it needed to be,” Proffitt said. “We got up big and just put it on cruise control, and that’s not how we play. We have to score all the runs we can, take good at bats, help yourself defensively, and be ready to roll as a pitcher.”
Northeast Nodaway responded to the Mustangs’ four-run inning with one of its own in the bottom of the fifth. The Bluejays needed just two hits in the inning with one of those coming on a two runs triple from Elais Alarcon.
North Nodaway committed three errors in the inning, helping Northeast Nodaway to a 13-8 lead. The two teams then scored one run each in the sixth inning with the Bluejays’ run coming on a single from Alarcon and the Mustangs’ coming from Aydan Blackford.
Hansen led off the seventh with a double for his first hit of the day. Hansen didn’t spend much time on base as he became Trimble’s third RBI of the day.
Blaine Clements kept the rally going with a one-out single, then scored on Bix’s two-run single. Proffitt then brought Dylan McIntyre back in to close out the game.
The game’s ending came on the rarest of plays as a forced ground ball hit the foot Bix for an out, then was quickly scooped up by the Bluejays’ first baseman who then tagged the base for the game’s final out.
“We just keep improving every week and after not having played for a while, it was kind of what you would expect,” Dylan McIntyre said. “But we have a big game Friday that we need to be ready for.”