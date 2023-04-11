RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays had full control with one of the area’s best pitchers on the mound and an 8-run lead after three innings. What happened over the final four innings left both sides speechless as the North Nodaway Mustangs came roaring back to get within one run before falling short in the seventh inning, giving Northeast Nodaway the 14-12 win.

“I told the kids that we’re at the point where we need to start taking these games,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “We need to start taking games from people instead of losing these close ones to people who overlook us, and I think a lot of people do that because of our past.”

