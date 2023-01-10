RAVENWOOD, Mo. — “We are raising baby Bluejays here.” That is how Sheldon Saxton described his team a year ago.
It was clear last season with barely enough players to field a roster — and most of the players that they had were freshmen — that the Northeast Nodaway girls basketball team was going to struggle in the win/loss columns.
The Bluejays were clearly raised right though. It was clear that despite the odds of winning, Saxton’s group was going to play their hardest every time they took the floor.
The lessons instilled last season are paying off in a big way this season. After seasons of four, three and two wins, the Bluejays took their record to 8-4 this season with a 55-32 victory over Tri-County on Monday in the 4/5 matchup of the South Harrison Invitational.
“It is great to see our young kids’ growth,” Saxton said. “… We are so excited for each other to do good things. That is why I think the future is still bright and we are just starting to open that door of potential.”
Usually the four seed and the five seed matching up makes for one of the most competitive games of any tournament, but the Jays didn’t allow that to happen on Monday night in Bethany. Back-to-back 3-pointers from sophomore Hadley DeFreece had the lead out to 8-0 almost immediately.
“It just boosted my confidence to keep playing my hardest,” DeFreece said.
Sophomore Baylie Busby made the margin 10-2 before picking up her second foul and having to sit out the end of the second quarter.
“It felt good,” Busby said of the big lead. “Last year, I don’t know if we could have gotten there. We could have gotten there, but it would have been tougher last year.”
Shooting is not what this Bluejay team is known for though, it is their hustle. And even without Busby, that continued as they hammered Tri-County on the boards all night.
Junior Dalanie Auffert was the catalyst of that rebounding dominance as the lone big with freshman Skyler Florea sidelined with a shoulder injury.
“She is a luxury,” Saxton said of Auffert. “She does so well on the board work. Like you said, the unnoticed things — she always checks her girl out, she will jump to the ball if she sees somebody else that’s already beat inside, she will even block another girl out for you if you let her.”
The Jays ended the first quarter with a flourish as DeFreece fed freshman Mylee Wilmes for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Wilmes' shot made it a 13-4 lead.
The bad news for the Mustangs is that Busby returned for the Jays to begin the second quarter and scored 13 of the next 15 Northeast Nodaway points as the lead ballooned to 28-10.
“She is a special kid,” Saxton said of Busby. “She is going to get in foul trouble just because of the way she plays. I think she understands it more and it is not something that’s a disappointment. She understands that’s me, I get to take a timeout for a second and obviously I put her back in and she re-attacks.”
Busby sat at the end of the second quarter — not because of fouls this time, but because of the large lead. Again, Northeast Nodaway just kept playing hard. An Auffert buzzer beater on an offensive rebound extended the halftime lead to 34-13.
Like Northeast Nodaway last season, Tri-County displayed some excellent habits down the stretch as Saxton substituted freely, but Tri-County only lost the second half 21-19 — for a 55-32 final.
“We really wanted to get this game bad, so we can move on to a bigger game,” Busby said.
Busby led all scorers with 23 points — 17 before halftime. Auffert added 10 while DeFreece had three, Wilmes had seven and Jill Boswell, Kenzie Pride and Gracie Kohlleppel had two each.
Auffert and Busby killed the Mustangs over and over with a high-post handoff to get Busby downhill.
“The relationship between me and Dalanie, since we have such a good friendship, we can read each other really well,” Busby said.
The Jays advance to Thursday’s semifinal where they are likely to draw top-seeded Mercer.