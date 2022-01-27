KING CITY, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays and the Maysville Wolverines have been in the same tournament bracket twice this year. Twice Maysville has been the higher seed and in both tournaments Northeast Nodaway has gotten the win.
“We knew it’d be a very competitive game,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “They are a very good team and well coached.”
After defeating Maysville in the championship game of the South Harrison Tournament last Monday, the third-seeded Bluejays (13-5) met the second-seeded Wolverines (12-3) a round earlier in the semifinals of the King City Tournament on Wednesday. The result was the same with a Bluejay win — this time by a final score of 56-54.
“It is good to beat a team that is seeded above you, because there is somebody that said they were better than you,” Northeast Nodaway senior Ben Boswell said. “That gives you the motivation to do better and beat them. And we did that for the second time.”
As they have done so much this season, Dylan McIntyre and Boswell set the tone early and each had eight points in the first quarter to help Northeast Nodaway build a 20-15 lead.
The Bluejays continued to build on that in the second quarter with a pair of McIntyre scores pushing the margin to 30-17. Boswell ended the half with a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and put the Jays in front 35-21.
In the third quarter, the margin eventually stretched to 47-30.
Maysville kept chipping away and cut the lead to 10 at the end of the third quarter. Back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Kobyn Metzger cut the lead to 56-54 with 35 seconds left.
“It is a good learning experience,” Boswell said. “It shows that we have to stay disciplined and keep trying hard.”
Northeast Nodaway had three different players miss the front end of a 1-and-1 in the final minutes, but in the end their defense held up and a heave by Maysville to end the game sailed long.
McIntyre had 24 points while Boswell added 18. Auston Pride finished with six points and Colton Swalley had five.
Northeast Nodaway will play Stanberry (15-1) in the finals of the tournament on Friday at 8 p.m. The top-seeded Bulldogs beat Albany 48-27 on Wednesday in their semifinal. The Bulldogs beat the Jays 67-48 earlier this season.
“It starts on the defensive end of the floor,” Jackson said. “We have to keep them in front and we have to rebound.”
South Holt girls 54, Northeast Nodaway 38
The South Holt Knights eliminated Northeast Nodaway from the King City Tournament with a 54-38 win on Wednesday night.
Dalanie Auffert and Baylie Busby each scored in double figures for the Jays, but the sharp-shooting of the Knights proved too much.