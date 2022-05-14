RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway has been one of the best teams in Class 1 all season, but with the postseason here, records don’t matter and each game is ‘win or season over.’
The Bluejays (14-1) advanced to the district semifinals with a 10-0 win in six innings over North Nodaway (2-14). Junior Dylan McIntyre and senior Auston Pride combined for the 3-hit shutout with a combined 13 strikeouts.
“It is nice, but the real goal is winning the championship,” Northeast Nodaway senior Lane Dack said.
For North Nodaway, the season ends after a year of improvement. The Mustangs started the year with 13-straight losses including a 19-0 4-inning loss to Northeast Nodaway in a game when Bluejay senior Colton Swalley threw his only four innings of the season.
“They’ve grown in every category — fielding and pitching and hitting and just growing up as kids,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “They have grown in every shape and form that I could have asked them to.”
The Mustangs finished the regular season with 2-straight wins over East Harrison and North Andrew before only trailing the Jays 5-0 going into the fifth inning on Friday.
“They’ve got to keep growing and understand that it takes a lot of work to win and that they are getting there,” Jenkins said. “I think that is where we are going.”
The Jays have also changed things over the last week with coach Vance Proffitt rearranging the top of his batting order. McIntyre and his .479 batting average moved up to the leadoff spot in the order.
“I’ve never hit leadoff before so that is a big change for me,” McIntyre said.
Senior Ben Boswell now bats behind McIntyre in the second spot while Swalley stays in the three spot. Senior Lane Dack shifted from the 2-hole to the cleanup spot and Pride moved to the fifth spot.
“We’ve got to find something to give us some spark and a little change I felt might help with that,” Proffitt said.
The switches appeared to work on Friday with McIntyre going 3-for-4 and Dack going 2-for-4.
“It doesn’t matter where we are in the lineup,” Dack said. “We just all do the same thing when we are up to bat. You could hit one or you could hit nine, we all hit the same.”
McIntyre got the scoring started in the first inning. The pitcher led off with a single and went to second base on an error. Back-to-back sacrifice flies by Boswell and Swalley scored McIntyre for a 1-0 lead.
Dack got a 2-out rally going with a triple. Pride walked and Grant McIntyre picked up his first of three hits, which drove in Dack and Pride scored on an error for a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
Senior Zach Pride drew a 1-out walk before Dylan McIntyre hit an RBI triple. McIntyre scored on a pickoff attempt which got by the third baseman and pushed the lead to 5-0.
McIntyre pitched the first 2 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out five and walking two.
“They will be ready for Monday,” Proffitt said of his pitchers.
North Nodaway sophomore Ethan Fry settled in after the first two innings with two shutout frames in the third and fourth. Fry finished with four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
“Our pitching staff is really young and it starts with Ethan and Brice (Trimble),” Jenkins said. “Ethan came out today and the was focused. He had a determined mindset that he was going to pitch his best game and he did.”
The Jays offense got itself back going in the fifth with Fry coming out of the game. A lead-off double by Swalley set up a Grant McIntyre 2-out triple. Back-to-back walks by Brayden Munns and Landon Wilmes filled the bases for Zach Pride who singled to score McIntyre and Munns.
Mustang sophomore Brice Trimble got out of the inning and kept the game alive by forcing Dylan McIntyre to flyout.
Boswell singled and Swalley reached on an error to open the sixth inning. Dack singled to drive in both runs and ended the game with a 10-0 run-rule.
Northeast Nodaway will play St. Joseph Christian on Monday at 7 p.m. The Lions beat DeKalb 11-0 on Friday and are led by Missouri Western pitching signee Camden Lutz.
“It’s good, but I’m nervous at the same time,” Dylan McIntyre said of facing the Lions for the first time. “I’ve never seen Lutz pitch and he’s obviously going to MoWest next year. He is good so we have to come in looking to hit the ball. One base hit at a time.”
In the day’s other game, Rock Port topped South Holt 3-2 to earn a matchup with top-seeded Platte Valley on Monday.
“I’m very excited,” Swalley said. “Our first game of the season against St. Joe Christian got rained out so we haven’t seen them yet. I really want to come out and play them. I’d like to beat them, then I really want to play Platte Valley again. It is just one of those things.”