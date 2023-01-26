KING CITY, Mo. — Going into this season, the Northeast Nodaway boys had four new starters and a new coaching staff. Coach David Kiene knew that one of the major goals of the season would be seeing that improvement throughout the season from an inexperienced team.
After a loss on Monday, senior Dylan McIntyre said he thought the team needed that evidence of improvement and confidence that comes from a victory. On Wednesday, the Bluejays got that confidence-building win with a 44-34 win over defending state runners-up Stanberry.
“We needed it,” Kiene said. “We had lost four in a row and we did a really good job executing our defense tonight, we did a good job executing our offense and we did a good job taking care of the basketball — we didn’t turn it over a lot.
The Bulldogs are a very different team than last year with their own four starters to replace, but they defeated the Jays in early December, so the late-January win is a sign that the Bluejays are growing.
“This was a big win,” Northeast Nodaway senior Boston Adwell said. “They were seeded higher than us. We knew we had to come out here, work our butts off and come away with this win. This win was important. We played them earlier in the season and didn’t come out with the outcome we wanted, but tonight, we did.”
The Jays jumped on the undersized Bulldogs early with McIntyre being unstoppable in the post. The 27.4-point per game scorer had 12 in the opening quarter and also dished an assist to Adwell as Northeast Nodaway jumped out to a 16-3 lead.
“Of course, Dylan did his thing like he always does,” Kiene said. “We were able to get Dylan isolated a little bit and give him the opportunity to drive and get to the basket.”
Stanberry junior Colby McQuinn has won a lot of games in his three years though, and the Bulldog leader wasn’t going to go down without a fight. McQuinn scored to end the first quarter and hit a 3-pointer to open the second and cut the margin to 16-8.
The Bulldogs also loaded up even more drastically to deny McIntyre, but Bluejay freshman point guard Drew Dack stepped up with a drive to the basket for two and added a 1-for-2 trip to the foul line. Dack has had a trial by fire this season, stepping in as the varsity point guard as a freshman.
“It is a big difference from junior high to high school,” Dack said. “A lot bigger and faster kids. It is just a whole different experience.”
McIntyre got going again late in the half with the final six Bluejay points, but Stanberry was able to match shot-for-shot, and Northeast Nodaway took a 25-18 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was largely McIntyre and McQuinn trading shots, Each player had seven points in the quarter and the Jays led 34-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Adwell began the fourth with a basket, but Stanberry answered with a 4-0 run to cut it to 36-32. Dack finished a tough layup to stretch the lead back out, but Adam Jensen answered for the Bulldogs to cut it to 38-34.
“He is getting more confident every game,” Kiene said of Dack.
Bluejay junior Brycen Kennard hit the biggest shot of the night on the ensuing possession, hitting a short-corner jumper to stretch the lead to six. McIntyre made three free throws down the stretch and Dack had one to seal the win.
“Everyone is getting more and more comfortable finding their spots and finding what they can do,” Adwell said. “They tried to shut down Dylan. He is Dylan, so he can still do it. It’s just Dylan, he’s an athletic kid. Brycen made a good shot down at the end. … Just young players showing what they can do.”
McIntyre finished with 28 points while Dack had eight, Adwell had four and Jack Boswell and Kennard each had two.
“It was a good team victory tonight,” Kiene said.
McQuinn had 18 for Stanberry while Jensen had 11.
The Bluejays will play Albany and their star Kemper Cline in the fifth-place game on Friday at 5 p.m. Albany beat DeKalb 73-62 on Wednesday night.
“It definitely put a smile on everyone’s face and made them feel better about themselves,” Dack said. “I think we’ll be ready to play on Friday.”