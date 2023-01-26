23-02-02 NEN Drew3.jpg
Northeast Nodaway freshman Drew Dack brings the ball up the floor on Wednesday against Stanberry in the King City Tournament. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KING CITY, Mo. — Going into this season, the Northeast Nodaway boys had four new starters and a new coaching staff. Coach David Kiene knew that one of the major goals of the season would be seeing that improvement throughout the season from an inexperienced team.

After a loss on Monday, senior Dylan McIntyre said he thought the team needed that evidence of improvement and confidence that comes from a victory. On Wednesday, the Bluejays got that confidence-building win with a 44-34 win over defending state runners-up Stanberry.

