RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Up until last season, the MSHSAA record books didn’t list a win for Northeast Nodaway over Platte Valley/Jefferson. The online head-to-head matchups go back through 2009, and until September 23 of last year, the results in those games were 19 wins for the girls from Conception Junction and none for Ravenwood.
The current group of Bluejays have been changing that narrative over the last 365 days and with Thursday’s 5-1 win in Ravenwood, it gave Northeast Nodaway (8-2, 5-0 275) three-straight wins in the series and a regular-season sweep this season.
“That is a pretty good win out there,” Bluejay coach Payton Adwell said. “We are just living it day-by-day, taking it one game at a time and proving to ourselves that we can.”
Collecting the sweep means the Bluejays have clinched the outright 275 Conference championship, a title they shared with Platte Valley last season.
“It feels so good to come out here and beat them,” Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby said. “Because if we didn’t then we’d get really down on ourselves. Now we are building more confidence as we go through the season.”
The Jays jumped on Platte Valley (10-5, 3-2 275) early after Hadley DeFreece worked around a 2-out single by Maggie Collins for a scoreless first inning. Northeast Nodaway immediately got going in the bottom of the first with sophomore Baylie Busby working a 7-pitch walk.
Platte Valley pitcher Delaney Wolf responded by striking out DeFreece, but a bad hop on a grounder allowed Jill Boswell to reach and Busby to score. Senior Jaden Atkins then roped a double into the gap to put two on with one out.
“I stopped overthinking and was just like, ‘Hey, hit the ball,’” Atkins said. “That is what happened.”
Back-to-back walks allowed another to score and Meredith Adwell drove in a third. Wolf was able to stop the damage there by cutting down a fourth run at the plate and getting a groundout to second.
“It feels good to get a lead because it gives you more confidence going into the rest of the game,” Atkins said.
Platte Valley fought back in the top of the second with senior Kayley Hauber drawing a 1-out walk and junior Tina Turpin getting her to third with a single. Hauber scored on a wild pitch, but DeFreece limited the damage to just one with a line-out by Emalee Langford which Lindsey Jackson snagged to save a run and a pop-out by Wolf.
Defense was the theme of the night for Northeast Nodaway which had six errors in the game at Conception Junction, but none on Thursday. Jackson was excellent at third base, charging the ball and preventing infield hits.
“We knew coming in that we had to make the basic plays,” Payton Adwell said. “We needed to play our game. … We play the Lady Jay way.”
DeFreece helped herself in the bottom of the second with a 2-out single followed by a stolen base. Wolf struck out Boswell on a pitch out of the strike zone which Collins couldn’t corral behind the plate.
DeFreece ran hard the entire way and when Collins’ throw pulled Turpin off first base, DeFreece was already rounding third and coming home. The second-to-home sprint put the Jays up 4-1.
From there, DeFreece went to work and with the help of her defense was able to work out of any jam she was presented with. In the third, it was two on with one out, but Brylie Angle roped a line drive down the line in right field where Sasha Deardorff was perfectly positioned for a catch and doubled Collins off first to end the frame.
“Kudos to them, because they made some great plays,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said. “Brylie tattooed that one, and she made a great play. Not too many times are you going to double someone off on a line-drive shot like that. They did a great job.”
Platte Valley had two on and one out again in the fourth, but DeFreece got a line-out to herself and a strikeout to end the inning.
“She had a lot of energy coming into this game,” Busby said of DeFreece. “She was not stressed about it at all and I think that really helped her out.”
On the other side, Wolf responded from the early struggles and rolled through the third, fourth and fifth innings with a Busby fourth-inning single being the only hit she allowed with no walks in the 3-inning span.
“She did battle,” Deen said of Wolf. “She struggled there at the beginning and we gave up three runs, but she stayed in there. We just have to make the plays behind her. You have to give them credit because they put the ball in play we just have to make the play behind Delaney.”
DeFreece just got tougher as the game went as she worked around a fifth-inning Collins single — the final baserunner she’d allow. DeFreece sat Platte Valley down 1-2-3 in both the sixth and seventh innings to seal the win.
Each team had seven hits with Collins leading everyone with a 3-for-3 day. For Platte Valley, Turpin added two hits. Busby, Atkins and Meredith Adwell each had two hits for Northeast Nodaway.
The two teams may see each other again in the district tournament as they currently have the two best records in the district. Worth County is the only other team above .500 in Class 1, District 16 and plays Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley on back-to-back days on October 3 and October 4.
“I think we are feeling pretty great right now,” Busby said.