22-09-29 NEPV Hadley.jpg
Buy Now

Northeast Nodaway sophomore Hadley DeFreece throws a pitch in the first inning on Thursday against Platte Valley in Ravenwood. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Up until last season, the MSHSAA record books didn’t list a win for Northeast Nodaway over Platte Valley/Jefferson. The online head-to-head matchups go back through 2009, and until September 23 of last year, the results in those games were 19 wins for the girls from Conception Junction and none for Ravenwood.

The current group of Bluejays have been changing that narrative over the last 365 days and with Thursday’s 5-1 win in Ravenwood, it gave Northeast Nodaway (8-2, 5-0 275) three-straight wins in the series and a regular-season sweep this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags