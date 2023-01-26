23-02-02 NEN Sasha.jpg
Northeast Nodaway sophomore Sasha Deardorff, right, celebrates with her teammates after Wednesday's win in the King City semifinals. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KING CITY, Mo. — Not one member of the Northeast Nodaway girls basketball team was in high school the last time the Bluejays played for a tournament championship. They changed that on Wednesday with a 26-24 win over DeKalb in the King City semifinals.

“It is very exciting,” Bluejay junior Jill Boswell said. “It is something we’ve never done before so it is a big step and we are ready to take on the challenge.”

