KING CITY, Mo. — Not one member of the Northeast Nodaway girls basketball team was in high school the last time the Bluejays played for a tournament championship. They changed that on Wednesday with a 26-24 win over DeKalb in the King City semifinals.
“It is very exciting,” Bluejay junior Jill Boswell said. “It is something we’ve never done before so it is a big step and we are ready to take on the challenge.”
As the score indicates, it wasn’t easy or always pretty to earn the trip to the championship, but the Jays were able to overcome adversity and punch their ticket.
“I’m so happy for the girls right now,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said. “They are the ones who put in all the work. They are the ones that have to put up with me and they overcame it tonight. They overcame a good DeKalb team that had no quit."
DeKalb jumped out to an 11-6 lead midway through the second quarter as Northeast Nodaway’s offense was nonexistent early in the game. Sophomore Baylie Busby got the offense sparked with a steal and layup, and Dalanie Auffert hit two free throws to get the halftime margin down to 11-10.
The Bluejay momentum only grew in the second half with Busby scoring twice and Auffert once in the opening minutes of the third quarter for a 16-11 lead.
“Most of the adjustments were just knowing where their shooters were,” Auffert said.
After DeKalb hit a free throw, Busby had back-to-back baskets to increase the lead to 20-12 and it appeared that the Jays were set to roll into the championship game, but more adversity struck. Busby picked up her fourth foul with 1:56 left in the third quarter.
The Bluejay offense struggled without their point guard, but the defense continued to shine with their junior center, Auffert, leading the way with her rim protection.
“She is our anchor,” Saxton said. “The girls know it and that is why they can go out and get so much ball pressure. People underestimate her. .... She is sneaky good defensively.”
Busby sat until the early portions of the fourth quarter and DeKalb made just one shot with her out to cut the lead to 20-14. Busby immediately got the offense going again with a score herself and then an Auffert basket to create the biggest lead of the game at 24-14.
The point guard wasn’t the only one dealing with foul trouble though as both starting guards next to her, Hadley DeFreece and Jill Boswell had four fouls, and both front court players, Sasha Deardorff and Auffert had three fouls. With just eight players suited up for the game, the Jays knew they had to avoid fouls at all costs.
“I just have to play smart,” Auffert said. “Make sure my feet are planted and stay tall. If they go around me, they go around me — just don’t get the foul.”
The cost was DeKalb finding an offensive rhythm and the Tigers went on a 5-0 run before Busby fouled out with 2:11 left and hope was restored for DeKalb.
With Busby out and secondary ball-handler Skyler Florea out for the season with a shoulder injury, Boswell stepped into a primary ball handler spot. The junior said before the season that she was excited about the emergence of Busby and Florea so she didn’t have to handle it as much.
“Every time that I know I have to handle the ball, I obviously get a little bit more nervous,” Boswell said. “But it is good for me to kinda step outside of my comfort zone and take on positions that I normally don’t have to.”
Boswell, along with DeFreece, handled the ball and worked it into Auffert who was fouled with 1:33 left. The junior hit 1-of-2 free throws, but DeKalb’s Grace Hanshaw scored on the other end to cut the margin to 25-23.
Boswell drew a foul on DeKalb with 70 seconds left and knocked down 1-of-2 free throws to get the lead back to two scores. Hanshaw finished another basket in the post and the lead was 26-24 with 43 seconds left.
“All of them, they just battle,” Saxton said. “Jill shows perseverance with that knee injury.”
DeKalb forced a turnover and drew a foul with 20 seconds left, but missed both free throws. The Tigers grabbed the offensive rebound and called timeout with 9.9 seconds left, but traveled coming out of the timeout with 8.3 seconds left.
The Bluejays turned the ball over, but Auffert saved the day by blocking the Tigers’ last-second layup and sending her team to the championship game.
“It feels good,” Auffert said. “I feel like we’ve earned it. Our team has worked hard to get here.”
Busby led Northeast Nodaway with 15 points. Auffert added seven while DeFreece had three and Boswell had one.
The Jays will play top-seeded King City on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. King City beat South Holt 49-35 on Wednesday night.