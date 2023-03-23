With only six players from Northeast Nodaway playing baseball this season, the Bluejays needed reinforcements and they came from the school they’ve been helping on the football field for years.
With Worth County joining Northeast Nodaway on the diamond, the Bluejays are fielding a 14-person team.
“It has been a long time since we’ve been this raw,” coach Vance Proffitt said. “We kinda know what we’ve got with our guys from Northeast, but these Worth County kids are going to come down and fight for playing time right off the bat.”
While the Jays lost a big group from last season, they return a strong core from the team that finished tied for first in the 275 Conference with a 14-2 overall record.
The leader of that returning core is senior pitcher Dylan McIntyre, who is already committed to play college baseball at North Central Missouri College.
“It is his senior year and he is going to have to lead by example,” Proffitt said. “He has not had to do that because we’ve just been so deep in the past. He could be a guy and he has nasty stuff. But now, can he be a leader and that dude who steps up to the mound every so many days.”
McIntyre threw 49 2/3 innings last season with a 1.55 ERA, 78 strikeouts and just 24 walks.
“It is definitely exciting,” McIntyre said of being the ace. “I’ve always wanted to be that guy and I have the chance to be that guy this year.”
While McIntyre’s pitching will be key to the Jays’ success this season, the team will also heavily rely on his bat. The senior batted .462 last season with nine extra-base hits.
“I’m pumped be back out on the field,” McIntyre said. “It is the best sport in my opinion. It has just always been fun coming out with the guys and winning.”
The team’s other returning senior is third baseman Boston Adwell. Adwell has provided the team with a reliable glove at third base for the past two seasons and will likely move up the batting order this year.
“We lost a lot from last year,” Adwell said. “We got numbers from Worth County and hopefully they can help us out a lot. The big class we lost last year will hurt us a lot, but hopefully we can get out here, work hard and find those people to fill those spots and get after it.”
While Dylan McIntyre had the highest batting average on the team last season, his cousin Grant McIntyre was second with a .420 average and five extra-base hits. The junior returns as one of the best defensive outfielders in the 275 Conference as well.
“He will just be a staple of our lineup, like he ended up being last year,” Proffitt said. “He will do whatever we ask him to do and be really good at it.”
Sophomore Landon Wilmes is the other returning starter from last season. As a freshman, Wilmes played in the corner outfield, but he could move to the dirt this season where he played this summer with the Northwest All-Stars.
“Landon got some really good experience last year being able to settle down at the bottom of the lineup and fill in in left field, but we are going to ask bigger things of him this year and hopefully he can step up,” Proffitt said.
Freshman Drew Dack is also likely to see an every-day role for the Jays this season somewhere on the infield. Dack won a state championship with the Northwest All-Stars as well this summer.
Worth County sends several accomplished athletes to Ravenwood including standout football and basketball player Tyler New. Worth County also sends Elias Alarcon who played baseball as a freshman at Maryville.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what everyone can do and where they fit on this team,” Dylan McIntyre said. “I’m just excited to see what everyone is capable of.
“We have that chemistry from football and we are friends. We’ve been friends forever. Me, Grant, Tyler and Landon used to play baseball together back in the day, so we’ve got that baseball chemistry too I guess. I’m just excited.”