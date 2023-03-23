NEN Baseball.jpg
NORTHEAST NODAWAY BASEBALL - Shown from left, first row: Elias Alarcon, Camden Frisch, Jace Cameron, Chase Clabaugh, Gaige Bodle; second row: coach Vance Proffitt, Sawyer Thurman, Tyler New, Landon Wilmes, Brayden Stevens, coach Cody Green; third row: Dylan McIntyre, Carter Chapman, Grant McIntyre, Boston Adwell and Drew Dack.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

With only six players from Northeast Nodaway playing baseball this season, the Bluejays needed reinforcements and they came from the school they’ve been helping on the football field for years.

With Worth County joining Northeast Nodaway on the diamond, the Bluejays are fielding a 14-person team.

