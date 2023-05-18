MAYSVILLE, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway was in for a transition year this season with its huge graduating class last season and a completely new co-op leading to a majority of the team coming into the season without any high-school baseball experience.
With such a young group, a lot of responsibility fell to seniors Dylan McIntyre and Boston Adwell to guide the team. McIntyre served as the team’s ace while Adwell began the season at third base and shifted to first base when the Jays had a need.
“I’m going to miss those two,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “Boston and Dylan have been there, they’ve seen everything. They mean a lot to me.
“They are great kids and great baseball players. I’m excited to see them grow into young men. … Those two mean the world to Cody (Green) and I. I can’t thank them enough.”
Albany was able to end the Bluejays’ transition season on Wednesday with a 6-1 victory in the Class 2, District 16 semifinals in Maysville.
“We built a lot,” McIntyre said. “We built from the ground up. Came in with a bunch of newbies … and it was fun watching every single one of them grow.”
The Warriors jumped on the Jays and freshman pitcher Drew Dack in the first inning with Dack walking the first three batters. McIntyre came in for Dack and surrendered a 2-run single to Truman Runnels. Albany took a 3-0 lead into the second inning and added another on an error in the second inning.
Another RBI single for Runnels in the fourth inning made it 5-0 with another unearned run.
Adwell doubled in the fifth inning and scored on a groundout to cut the margin to 5-1, but that was as close as it got as Albany added another run in the sixth for a 6-1 final.
McIntyre pitched 5 2/3 innings with one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and five walks. Adwell and Jace Cameron had the team’s lone hits.
The transition for the Bluejays continues next season with Proffitt moving to King City after 11 years leading the Northeast Nodaway program. Cody Green has assisted him all 11 years and is taking over as the head coach next season.
“I love Cody to death,” Proffitt said while fighting his emotions. “I’m so excited for him. He deserves this.”
McIntyre spoke after the game of what Proffitt and Green have meant to him as he will continue his baseball career at North Central Missouri College next season.
“Work ethic,” McIntyre said. “Just working hard. Proffitt and Coach Green have always told us to work hard and you will get good results. I’ll take that with me wherever I go.”
Junior Grant McIntyre says he will take away a lot from Adwell and his cousin Dylan McIntyre’s example.
“I have played a lot of ball with both of them, especially Dylan,” Grant McIntyre said. “We probably played hundreds, maybe even a thousand innings of baseball together. We are definitely going to miss them — leadership and their play both.”
Albany will play Maysville on Thursday for the district championship.