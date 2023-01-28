23-02-02 NENChamp Team.jpg
Northeast Nodaway took second in the King City Tournament on Friday. Pictured, front from left, Sasha Deardorff, Hadley DeFreece, Baylie Busby, Mylee Wilmes, Jill Boswell; back; coach Mitch Schmitz, coach Sheldon Saxton, Mackenzie Pride, Dalanie Auffert, Gracie Kohlleppel, Jaden Adkins and coach Emily Bonifas. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KING CITY, Mo. — Friday was a new experience for a Northeast Nodaway team, who will return every player that suited up on Friday for next season. The young Bluejays played in the first championship game of any of their careers and coach Sheldon Saxton has plans on making it more of a trend moving forward.

“Can you believe the growth from just two years ago?” Saxton asked. “To say we are even in a championship game of any kind, I am very proud of them. I hope we can use this to grow, use this as experience and maybe get into a few more big games.”

