KING CITY, Mo. — Friday was a new experience for a Northeast Nodaway team, who will return every player that suited up on Friday for next season. The young Bluejays played in the first championship game of any of their careers and coach Sheldon Saxton has plans on making it more of a trend moving forward.
“Can you believe the growth from just two years ago?” Saxton asked. “To say we are even in a championship game of any kind, I am very proud of them. I hope we can use this to grow, use this as experience and maybe get into a few more big games.”
The Bluejays (12-7) looked like a team that was on a new stage early on in King City as they faced the top-seeded host team in front of a big, vocal crowd. Northeast Nodaway won the third and fourth quarters, but the rally fell short in a 33-29 loss as King City (13-4) captured its tournament’s championship.
“In the first half of this championship game to the second half, we were really nervous and we kinda hung our heads,” Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby said. “But in the second half, we really came out there and did what we were supposed to do. We just grew from the first half.”
The first quarter was a struggle offensively for both teams, but King City made enough plays to build a 7-1 lead and none of the Jays’ shots were falling — even going just 1-of-4 on free throws.
The second quarter wasn’t much better for Northeast Nodaway with a pair of Dalanie Auffert free throws pulling them within 7-3 and the team’s first field goal — a Baylie Busby bucket — making it 10-5, but King City taking a 17-7 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, the teams began trading baskets with Busby getting a steal and layup to begin the half. A Hadley DeFreece 3-pointer got the Jays to within 20-16, but King City answered with a 5-0 run for a 25-16 lead.
“We know they are gritty,” Saxton said. “We know that our run will come sometime and I just got to make sure all their heads are up.”
Northeast Nodaway struck back with Auffert taking over. Auffert had five points to cut the lead back to four points as the fourth quarter got underway.
Busby scored the game’s next six points including a steal and layup with 4:50 left gave the Jays their first lead of the game at 27-25 and forced a timeout.
“We were excited,” Busby said. “We were really excited, because we haven’t beat King City in a while.”
The last time Northeast Nodaway beat King City was 35 years ago in 1988, according to MSHSAA.org. MSHSAA says the schools have played just four times since then.
King City guard Zoe Tunks answered with a basket to tie the game and senior Taryn Hunter began a march of 3-straight trips to the foul line where she hit 5-of-6 free throws for a 32-27 lead.
Busby scored on a drive with 1:45 left to cut the lead to three, but King City went into stall mode and ran nearly a minute off the clock before Northeast Nodaway fouled with 48 seconds left. Tunks missed the free throw, but at the other end, the Jays missed a pair from the foul line and with 24 seconds left, Tunks made 1-of-2 to seal the win.
“They got a little rattled,” Saxton said of his team. “They’ve never been in this position. That is why it is great to get into one of these. It is probably a little bit earlier than anyone expected, but hopefully they don’t hang their heads. I’ll try to pump them up and we will finish out the season strong.”
Busby finished with 16 points while Auffert had seven, DeFreece had three, Wilmes had two and Jill Boswell had one. It was Wilmes’ second-career start.
“I think I’ve improved the most on defense this year,” Wilmes said. “… A lot of people say I’m fast.”
For King City, Tunks had 15, Hunter had 11, Carleen Gilbert had five and Clare Staley had two.
Northeast Nodaway is set to host Union Star on Tuesday before a big 275 Conference matchup at East Atchison on Friday.