GUILFORD, Mo. — Going into this season, Platte Valley (13-1) and Northeast Nodaway (12-1) were set to be two of the best teams in Class 1 due to who they had returning from last season. But in Thursday’s rematch of last season’s district championship, it was a newcomer to the rivalry who fueled the runs in a pitchers’ duel.
Platte Valley freshman Landon Wiederholt had a 3-for-3 day in a 5-1 victory over Northeast Nodaway.
“If you look back at the last couple weeks, both Justin (Miller) and Landon (Wiederholt) have been smacking the ball really well,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said.
Junior pitchers Memphis Bliley and Dylan McIntyre have put up some of the best numbers on the mound in the state. They started the game looking exactly like that.
“I knew they were going to come to play and wouldn’t just let us have it,” Bliley said. “I knew I had to be on my A-game throwing my pitches really well."
Bliley took the hill first for Platte Valley and struck out all three batters he faced in the first inning. McIntyre came back with an 8-pitch first inning for his own 1-2-3 frame.
McIntyre was the first Bluejay to make contact in the second inning with a groundout to first and Bliley added two more strikeouts.
“Memp hits the corners really well,” Platte Valley junior catcher Wyatt Miller said. “And I am just there to look good for him.”
The game’s first base runner came to lead off the bottom of the second. Wyatt Miller smacked the first pitch he saw from McIntyre into the gap for a double.
“I saw one pitch right down the middle, maybe cutting out a little bit, and I just took it for a ride,” Miller said. “It felt good getting the first one going. If we get one, we are good from there.”
Wiederholt followed suit with a single to right field. McIntyre immediately tried to catch the freshman napping at first and went for a pick-off move. The ball got away and the first run of the game scored.
Brandon McQueen singled to right and with Wiederholt going to third, the Bluejays left second base uncovered and with the ball on the infield McQueen hustled to second before anyone could get there.
“We played confident, we played loose and we played like we are capable of playing,” Dyer said.
The other freshman in the Platte Valley lineup, Justin Miller, did his job with a 2-strike pitch and grounded it to shortstop which allowed Wiederholt to score. Platte Valley took a 2-0 lead into the third inning and that proved enough for Bliley.
Bluejay left fielder Zach Pride broke up his cousin’s perfect game with a 2-out walk in the third inning. Bliley doubled his walk total for the season over the next two innings as he came in with two on the season — one intentional — but continued not to allow a hit.
“It was my third walk all year and I was like, ‘Even if I give them a free base, I can’t let them get the run,’” Bliley said. “That was on me so I knew I had to get another out somehow.”
Wiederholt sparked Platte Valley’s bats again in the fourth inning with a 1-out single followed by a McQueen walk.
The defense let McIntyre down with an error before another walk which plated the third run. Another error allowed another run to score and Matt Jermain hit a sac-fly for the 5-0 advantage.
“I thought we had some mental breakdowns early defensively,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “When you aren’t good defensively behind a pitcher who is throwing strikes, you are going to have a rough day. Our defense let us down in most areas today. That can’t happen. They played better than us. They are a better baseball team than us.”
Northeast Nodaway sophomore Grant McIntyre ended Bliley’s no-hit bid with a lead-off single in the fifth inning, but Bliley responded with back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout to end the inning.
Bliley and Dylan McIntyre continued to silence the opposition’s bats until the top of the seventh inning when McIntyre homered off his counterpart to lead off the inning. Bliley responded by striking out the next three batters to end the game.
Bliley finished with a complete-game 3-hitter. He had 14 strikeouts to go with two walks.
“His ability to throw three different pitches and be confident in them,” Dyer said. “We’ve worked with him the last couple weeks on not just relying on your fastball and being able to throw all three.”
McIntyre threw six innings and only allowed six hits with two earned runs. He finished with five strikeouts and three walks.
The game will likely prove pivotal in the district seeding. Platte Valley had the lone loss between the team’s coming in after dropping a game to Rock Port, but has responded with 7-straight wins since.
“We lost that one game, and we got our crap in gear,” Wyatt Miller said. “We started ‘no mercy.’ We are not losing another game.”
The head-to-head loss will likely drop the Jays to the No. 2 seed which would be a tougher semifinal game against St. Joseph Christian (13-3) and Missouri Western pitching signee Camden Lutz. Proffitt hopes his team responds to their loss the way Miller said Platte Valley did.
“We are going to have to play a heck of a lot better if we want to think about a rematch (with Platte Valley),” Proffitt said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We aren’t as good as we thought we were. Hopefully, they decide to work because if not, it is going to be a real disappointing way to end the year.”
The rest of the district includes Rock Port (6-5), South Holt (7-6), DeKalb (3-10) and North Nodaway (0-13).
Platte Valley gets a week off before closing the regular season with North Andrew (0-12) on May 6 and Pattonsburg (2-8) on May 9.
“We are on a roll and we just have to keep going,” Wiederholt said.
Northeast Nodaway has the Wildkat Blast in King City on Saturday where they get King City (5-9) and North Platte (8-8) before closing the year with East Harrison (0-7) on May 9.