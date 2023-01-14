23-01-19 PV Maleeah3.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley sophomore Maleeah Bliley scores in transition for Platte Valley on Saturday in Stanberry. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

STANBERRY, Mo. — With the graduation of Stephanie Turpin and Jaclyn Pappert from last season’s team, Platte Valley was faced with replacing one of its primary ball handlers and one of its best 3-pointer shooters.

While it's difficult to replace the production of two 4-year starting players, sophomore Maleeah Bliley has helped fill a little of both Turpin and Pappert’s roles. She rose to the occasion in Saturday’s Stanberry Invitational championship game with a career-high 13 points — including three 3-pointers — in the 57-27 win over Mound City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags