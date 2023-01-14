STANBERRY, Mo. — With the graduation of Stephanie Turpin and Jaclyn Pappert from last season’s team, Platte Valley was faced with replacing one of its primary ball handlers and one of its best 3-pointer shooters.
While it's difficult to replace the production of two 4-year starting players, sophomore Maleeah Bliley has helped fill a little of both Turpin and Pappert’s roles. She rose to the occasion in Saturday’s Stanberry Invitational championship game with a career-high 13 points — including three 3-pointers — in the 57-27 win over Mound City.
“I was pretty happy with how we played,” Bliley said. “We all played as a team together.”
Bliley’s first 3-pointer was sandwiched in between post scores by Aubrey Mattson and Maggie Collins as Platte Valley leapt out to a 7-0 lead.
The lead was 11-5 late in the first quarter with coach Tyler Pedersen making his first substitutions. The first in almost every game are Kayley Hauber, Christina Turpin and Kali Redden while he leaves Bliley and Collins on the floor.
The sophomore seemed like an unlikely candidate to be the one that stays on the floor and takes over as the primary point guard with Brylie Angle out, but Collins, a 2-time First Team All-State selection, trusts the second-year guard.
“I think that over the course of half of this year, she has grown so much as a player,” Collins said. “She really has stepped into a role this year as a leader. She is one of our main ball handlers and now she is one of our main shooters, especially when Brylie is out of the game.”
Collins took over with a putback, and then Bliley stole the ball and fed Collins in transition for a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
Bliley opened the second period with her second 3-pointer and after a Mattson bucket, Bliley made it three 3-pointers for the game.
“She has always had a knack for being able to knock down threes,” Pedersen said.
Mound City used a box-and-1 defense with the man defender chasing Angle and the zone players trying to pack the paint against Collins and Mattson. Collins scored the next two baskets to give her 10 points already and a 16-0 Platte Valley run for a 27-5 lead.
“We just wanted to prove here in the Stanberry Tournament that you can’t guard us like that because we’ve got other shooters on the floor,” Pedersen said.
Platte Valley continued to demonstrate their outside shooting ability with Angle and Sarah Langford also connecting on 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Collins and Mattson each finished the half with 10 points and Platte Valley took a 40-14 lead into the locker room.
The third quarter was all Platte Valley as Collins fed Bliley to kickstart a 15-0 run to start the half and build the lead to 55-14 as Pedersen went to his bench for the remainder of the third quarter and the entire fourth quarter.
“One of those goals is to do well in tournaments because that just kinda shows how we are going to do in the playoff stretch,” Collins said. “I think that tonight, we checked another box, and that is really promising.”
Collins finished with 16 points while Bliley had her 13. Mattson had 10 with Hauber scoring six, Angle scoring five, Langford hitting a 3-pointer and Turpin and Redden each scoring two.
Platte Valley has a couple of 275 and Nodaway County rivalry games this week when they host Northeast Nodaway on Tuesday and travel to North Nodaway on Friday before the North Platte Tournament the following week.
“I really think that those couple losses early in the season, they really lit a fire under us,” Collins said. “It kinda showed us what we didn’t want to feel like later on. I think over Christmas break, we regrouped and I think we’ve come back stronger than ever.”