Hauber
Buy Now

Platte Valley senior Kayley Hauber scores on Madelyn Swinford's first-inning hit on Wednesday in Conception Junction.  

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — A week can make a lot of difference on the softball field. Platte Valley and Worth County met eight days prior to their district semifinal showdown and Platte Valley junior Delaney Wolf turned in one of the pitching performances of the year for a 7-0 victory in Grant City.

As the rivalry moved south to Conception Junction for Wednesday's district semifinal, the game was very different in a lot of aspects; but for Platte Valley, the good news was that the ultimate result was the same — a Platte Valley victory. This one was higher scoring with an 11-9 final score.

1
0
1
0
0

Tags