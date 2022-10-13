CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — A week can make a lot of difference on the softball field. Platte Valley and Worth County met eight days prior to their district semifinal showdown and Platte Valley junior Delaney Wolf turned in one of the pitching performances of the year for a 7-0 victory in Grant City.
As the rivalry moved south to Conception Junction for Wednesday's district semifinal, the game was very different in a lot of aspects; but for Platte Valley, the good news was that the ultimate result was the same — a Platte Valley victory. This one was higher scoring with an 11-9 final score.
After Wolf held the Tigers to one hit last week, Worth County was able to jump on the junior in the first inning on a chilly night. Tiger junior Kynah Steele hit a 2-run home run to start the scoring and the Tigers added another unearned run for a 3-0 lead.
“I was extremely pleased with our hitters,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “They did everything I asked her to and made the adjustments to hit her hard. It was just one of those nights when they hit the ball harder and hit the gaps more.”
Platte Valley came right back against Worth County starter Brooklyn Richardson. Sophomore Maleeah Bliley reached on a dropped third strike and senior Sarah Langford walked before junior Maggie Collins demonstrated how difficult it was going to be for the Worth County pitchers.
Collins fouled off seven pitches before the 13th pitch of the at bat was one she could drive for a 2-run double. Brylie Angle drove in Collins to tie the game at 3-3.
“She just keeps fouling them off,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said. “She does a good job and she is patient. She wins the battles a lot of the time.”
Platte Valley wasn't done as Kayley Hauber reached base then stole a base before Madelyn Swinford drove her in with a 2-out single for a 4-3 lead.
Worth County got its own 2-out rally going in the second inning with back-to-back-to-back hits by Autumn Cousatte, Richardson and Steele giving the Tigers back the lead at 5-4.
The Platte Valley offense got back going in the home half of the second. Aubrey Mattson singled and Langford drew another walk to put two runners on. Angle put the Platte Valley back in front with a 2-run double and then scored on a Kali Redden single for a 7-5 lead.
Wolf settled in from there. Three groundouts in the third innings made for a quick 1-2-3 frame and got the red-hot Platte Valley offense back to the plate.
“She settled in,” Deen said. “It is tough to give up three runs in the first inning and keep battling.”
Worth County switched pitchers to get out of the second inning — going to senior Ali Brown. Brown cooled the Platte Valley bats, but the one hitter happy to see the change was Maleeah Bliley, who was 0-2 against Richardson. With two runners on, Bliley smashed her first career home run over the scoreboard left-center field. The sophomore's big swing put her team ahead 10-5 after three innings.
“It was right down the middle, so I knew I was going to hit,” Maleeah Bliley said. “But before that everyone was hyping me up and telling me that I could hit the ball. Coach Adam (Henry) said to be cocky. I'm not going to be cocky, so I just got up there and hit the ball like I know how to hit the ball.”
Wolf backed up her 1-2-3 third with a 1-2-3 fourth inning. Platte Valley posted an unearned run in the fourth to push the margin to 11-5.
“I knew I had to kick it into gear,” Wolf said. “My team was behind me so I was ready.
“Having a good defense behind me definitely boosts my confidence. It makes me know that I don't have to strike everyone out, because they can handle it.”
Worth County threatened in the fifth with a pair of 2-out hits, but Wolf buckled down for a strikeout with runners on the corners. Brown also worked out of a jam with Maleeah Bliley hitting a leadoff double and Langford singling, but Brown worked through the middle of the order to hold Platte Valley scoreless for the first time all evening.
A Lanie Cousatte triple and an Autumn Cousatte single got the Tigers on the board again in the sixth inning and they mounted a seventh-inning surge with three runs. Hailey Adwell, Brown, Brylee Rush and Lanie Cousatte each had hits in the final frame, but Wolf closed it out by getting Autumn Cousatte to pop-out to Collins behind the plate.
Maleeah Bliley, Swinford and Angle each had two hits for Platte Valley as eight of their nine hitters had a hit. Worth County also had eight of nine batters get a hit and were led by Autumn Cousatte's three hits while Steele, Adwell, Brown and Lanie Cousatte each had two.
Worth County finishes the season 12-9 with its first winning record since 2019.
“Those seniors were freshmen when we last had a winning season,” Tiffany Bliley said. “For them to step up this year and bring a winning season back — hopefully next year's seniors and underclassmen take that away, continue to improve and be consistent about it.”
Platte Valley will play rival Northeast Nodaway for the district title on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bluejays have won the previous two meetings this season.
“We are prepared,” Wolf said. “We've definitely put in the work to deserve to be in the championship.”