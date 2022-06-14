Platte Valley continued to pick up honors on Tuesday after their run to the state baseball semifinals. Junior Memphis Bliley and Wyatt Miller were each named Class 1 All-State selections.
Bliley is on the first team as a pitcher. He finished the season with a 0.836 ERA with 121 strikeouts and 12 walks. Bliley had a 0.567 WHIP and allowed a .111 batting average.
At the plate, Bliley hit .447 with 27 RBI and 27 runs scored. He had nine stolen bases and 12 extra-base hits including two homers.
Miller made the second-team selection at catcher. The junior hit .386 with nine extra-base hits and two homers. Miller had 20 RBI.
On the mound, Miller finished with a 2.59 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 14 walks. Batters hit just .191 against Miller.
Bliley and Miller are the first All-State selections for Platte Valley since Bryce Deen was an honorable mention catcher in 2016 and 2015. The last second team selection came in 2013 with Zach Jermain making it as an infielder. Bliley is the first Platte Valley player to make the first team.