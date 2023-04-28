RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Memphis Bliley and Dylan McIntyre have seen a lot of each other over the years across all sports, but they saved their best matchup for the last one as Platte Valley and Northeast Nodaway squared off on Thursday night.
The two senior pitchers combined for 15 innings, two hits allowed, no earned runs, 17 strikeouts and two walks in Platte Valley’s 1-0 win to clinch the outright 275 Conference championship.
“We are really deep with pitching this year, so we can afford to take a break with Memphis and rest his arm a lot more,” Platte Valley sophomore Tucker Klamm said. “In these big games, it really means a lot to have him though.”
Bliley, an All-State player last season, has been limited this season and hadn’t thrown more than three innings in a game all season as Platte Valley has hopes of making a second-straight run to the state final four. Bliley didn’t look limited on Thursday — throwing seven no-hit innings with 13 strikeouts.
“I started the game today with nine innings on the whole year, and I knew it was a big, tough rival game, so I knew I was going to have to stretch out,” Bliley said. “... Slider was working really well and sometimes I’d sneak a fastball in there. That combo together just works really well.”
For as good as Bliley was, McIntyre was more efficient. The Bluejay star allowed just two hits in eight innings, and one of those came on a bang-bang call on an infield hit. McIntyre threw just 90 pitches in his eight innings.
“All credit to Memphis. He pitched his tail off,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Profitt said. “We knew as soon as we saw his name written in to be on the bump that we were going to be in for a long day.
“I don’t have enough words to talk about Dylan and how proud I am of him because it is just full circle of how hard he has worked and where he has come from as a sophomore the year after COVID to now.”
The Bluejay defense was also strong behind McIntyre for seven error-free innings, but errors flared up again in the eighth inning and cost the Jays. Platte Valley junior Brandon McQueen led the inning off with a sharp grounder which got by sophomore second baseman Landon Wilmes.
McIntyre settled in to strikeout Justin Miller, but McQueen stole second and raced to third on a throwing error. With one out, McIntyre forced Trevor Weir to ground out back to the mound and keep McQueen at third.
That brought up No. 9 hitter Tucker Klamm. After fouling off the first pitch, the sophomore lined a ball to third base and Brayden Stevens was able to get his glove on it, but couldn’t squeeze it.
“(Coach Zach) Dyer has been working on us a lot with hitting the ball with runners in scoring position,” Klamm said. “We just try our best to put the ball in play.”
While McIntyre’s stellar pitching ended with the winning run scoring in an inning without a walk or hit allowed, Bliley’s ended due to pitch count. With 102 pitches, he knelt behind the plate as he and Wyatt Miller traded positions.
“Any time those two pitch, you know it is going to be a battle,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said of McIntyre and Bliley. “Top pitchers in this area no doubt and I think Wyatt (Miller) needs to be included in that.”
The Platte Valley defense also committed its first error to open the eighth inning as Camdain Frisch’s grounder got by senior Matt Jermain at second base. Wilmes made up for his error with the Jays’ first hit of the night to put two runners on with no outs.
Miller pounded the strike zone to Sawyer Thurman with four-straight pitches. Thurman fouled off two, but Miller was able to get the strikeout.
That brought up McIntyre and the top of the order. The lefty jumped on the first pitch and lifted a fly ball down the right-field line. McQueen got a great jump and ranged to the right for the pivotal out.
With one of the area’s best hitters Grant McIntyre in the on-deck circle, Miller needed to buckle down against Stevens and did so with a soft liner to Weir at first base to end the game.
There were not many threats allowed in the first seven innings by either pitcher, but Weir and Alex Mattson each had hits in the third inning. Dylan McIntyre got out of the inning with a line out to Wilmes.
“He has really good tail on his two-seam and he can locate really well,” Klamm said. “That is why he is going to college.”
The win secured the outright 275 Championship for Platte Valley after the program shared the title the past two seasons. The team has the chance to secure an undefeated conference season on Wednesday against Rock Port for Senior Night at Guilford.
“That was one of our goals coming into the season,” Klamm said of the title. “We did it in football and basketball too. It just feels good to finish a third sport.”