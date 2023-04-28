04-05-27 NENPV Memphis4.jpg
Platte Valley senior Memphis Bliley throws a pitch on Thursday night in Ravenwood. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Memphis Bliley and Dylan McIntyre have seen a lot of each other over the years across all sports, but they saved their best matchup for the last one as Platte Valley and Northeast Nodaway squared off on Thursday night.

The two senior pitchers combined for 15 innings, two hits allowed, no earned runs, 17 strikeouts and two walks in Platte Valley’s 1-0 win to clinch the outright 275 Conference championship.

