GREEN CITY, Mo. — The maturation of Memphis Bliley was on full display on Wednesday night in the state quarterfinals in Green City.
“It is like having another coach out there,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said after the 5-4 win.
The senior righty has given up a total of four earned runs all season long. Runs are simply not a thing that happen over his past two years on the rubber. He had allowed just two hits in the last 19 1/3 innings going into Wednesday.
“It is nice knowing that we don’t have to score a ton of runs,” Platte Valley sophomore Landon Wiederholt said.
Bliley was cruising again in Green City, facing the minimum through the first three innings and seeing his team build a 4-0 lead.
Then Green City began finding success. Two singles, a fielder’s choice and a walk began the top of the fourth and after an RBI groundout and RBI double on a misplay in the outfield, Green City was back within 4-3.
The Gophers tied the game with back-to-back 2-out hits in the fifth inning.
“In basketball too, our (quarterfinal) game, they were sticking right with us and we just had to keep our heads in there and keep pushing,” Bliley said. “I just used that on the baseball field. Even if I give up a hit or some runs, I just need to keep sticking to it and keep pushing my way through it.”
Bliley was frustrated with the makeup of the mound, repeatedly attempting to fix his landing spot. He was struggling unlike he has in two seasons, but that’s where the growth he’s shown in the last year came into play.
“I think that started with basketball honestly,” Dyer said. “We needed leadership and he has always just been that vocal guy that has spoken up. This year, it has been different — his body language has been great. Not to say that it was terrible last year, but there were times where it could improve. I’m just really, really happy for him and the rest of the team.”
The senior led off the bottom of the fifth inning with the Gopher crowd buzzing over having tied the game and immediately laced a single into left.
“Since I knew they tied it up, we needed a big hit, or at least a baserunner,” Bliley said. “I saw a strike, and I was like, ‘I need to jump on that.’”
With one out and Bliley at third, Wiederholt grounded to third base and Bliley beat the throw home to regain a 5-4 lead.
“I just wanted to touch the ball and hopefully get it into the outfield or keep it on the ground,” Wiederholt said. “I did what I needed to do and it worked.”
With the lead in hand, Bliley returned to the mound set on that being all the team needed to get back the the Final Four in Ozark.
In the sixth inning, it was a groundout and a pair of fly outs for a 1-2-3 inning for the All-State pitcher. In the seventh inning, Bliley got pop outs to Alex Mattson at shortstop and Trevor Weir at first before striking out the final batter to punch Platte Valley’s ticket back to Springfield.
“This was our team goal at the start of the year — to get back to state, and not only get back, but be successful,” Dyer said. “We were 0-2 last year. It is a great team goal to have, but we aren’t done yet.”
Bliley finished the game with 100 pitches in the 7-inning complete game with four runs allowed on six hits, one walk and 11 strikeouts. He threw 44 pitches in sectionals on Monday.
“My arm, it actually felt better the longer I threw,” Bliley said. “I think I was getting it more stretched out and getting the feel for the mood better."
At the plate, Bliley also led the way with two hits. Wiederholt, Brandon McQueen and Justin Miller each had one.
“One through nine, we are tough and we battle every at-bat,” Dyer said.
After finishing fourth at state last season, Platte Valley (19-2) will look to improve on that this year. They open the final four with Community (19-5) on Monday at 1 p.m. The team’s don’t have any common opponents, but Community lost 22-2 on May 1 to North Shelby, who Green City beat in sectionals.
“We want to go down there and actually win some games and compete this time,” Wiederholt said. “Still have fun, but compete. … I just want to go down and play some baseball and hopefully win.”
The other half of the bracket pits No. 1 Cooter (24-6) and No. 2 St. Elizabeth (21-7) in the first semifinal at 11 a.m. The championship and third-place games are Tuesday.
“Going down there last year, I think we were kinda bright-eyed, looking around, not really sure what to do,” Dyer said. “Having experience down there at state is going to help a ton.”