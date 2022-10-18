MARYVILLE, Mo.. — The fastest Class 1 runners in the state of Missouri currently reside in Nodaway County. One is no surprise to anyone while the other appears to be just starting to make her mark.
The winner of the boys’ 275 Conference championship was no surprise with Nodaway Valley junior Riley Blay taking the title for a second-straight season. Blay is coming off winning four state championships as a sophomore with cross country, the 3,200 meters, the 1,600 meters and the 800 meters.
Blay improved on his season-best by over 10 seconds with a 15:38.9. That time is 27 seconds faster than what he won state with last season and over 41 seconds quicker than the current second-fastest runner in Class 1.
“It felt good,” Blay said. “It did help my confidence a lot, running 15:38 solo.”
The Thunder junior has been the favorite for another conference championship all season though, the surprise has been in the race for the best time among the girls where Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray became the Class 1 leader with her race to a conference championship on Monday.
“Winning was great, but the time — I didn’t expect to get that at all this year,” Wray said. “So that was really exciting.”
It was the coldest and windiest race that Wray has ever run in, but she ended running a personal-best time by over 27 seconds and took over as Class 1’s fastest time with a 19:35.1. The time pushes her ahead of last year’s state runner-up Addison Barringhaus of Glasgow and her 19:49.61.
“I’ve had people pushing me, running,” Wray said. “My teammates in practice really help. They are really supportive and it is really fun.”
Wray’s big run was just one of five personal-bests for Platte Valley as they placed all five runners in the top-8 overall and cruised to a team conference championship.
Senior Andrea Riley, who was second with a 21:19.5, says this Platte Valley team has been excellent at focusing on team success over individual success all season.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting to run that sort of time today, but I don’t think anyone on my team was and they all ran major PR’s,” Riley said. “I’m just really proud of us. It shows how much we’ve improved and all the hard work we’ve put in throughout the season.”
Riley leads a team that has four freshmen around her. Her sister Allison Riley took third overall on Monday with a 21:39.6.
“I think our team is just doing phenomenal,” Andrea Riley said. “We weren’t sure what to expect, coming in with four freshmen, but it has been great. … We are not only doing it for ourselves, but we are very team focused right now.”
Emalee Langford, a dual-sport athlete this fall with softball as well, was fifth overall and ran a 22:45.5. Mylie Holtman capped the personal-bests and medalists with a 23:42.6 to finish eighth.
“All four of the freshmen keep improving, which is what you want,” Platte Valley coach Julie McConkey said. “A couple weeks from districts, we are on the right track. We are definitely getting faster, which is what we want.”
North Nodaway was represented by sophomore Andrea Jenkins in the race. Jenkins turned in a top-10 finish with a 24:55.1 to place tenth overall.
Despite being an unsurprising champion, Blay was extremely pleased with his run because it was just the fifth race of his season as he has battled bronchiolitis. Blay said he felt at his worst last month at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia.
Blay was feeling like his old self on Monday, winning the title by nearly two minutes over Mound City’s Keaton Zembles. Zembles was eighth at state last season.
“I finally felt like myself at West Platte on Saturday, so I was coming out here hoping to run fast and get back to my normal self,” Blay said.
Platte Valley had a pair of top-12 finishers with Ethan Holtman running a 19:58.8 to take 10th while Jacob Peery turned in a 20:06.9 to take 12th.
“We knew our conference is tough with the boys (race), we are stacked with boys,” McConkey said. “I was still very proud of the effort the boys had.”
Platte Valley freshman Andy Lager ran a personal-best 21:25.8 to finish 18th while Logan Peery was 20th with a 22:33.
Nodaway Valley’s Dylan Walker and Gabe Wieland were 24th and 25th respectively. North Nodaway’s Jeremiah Vinzant and Jordan De Leon were 26th and 28th respectively.
The next big meet for everyone in the 275 Conference is the Class 1, District 4 Championships at Platte Ridge Park in Platte City on Saturday, October 29.
“I think our team is definitely ready,” Andrea Riley said. “We are just going to have to be able to control our nerves as most of us haven’t run in those bigger meets yet. I definitely think we have what it takes.”