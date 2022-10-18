22-10-20 XC Mya7.jpg
Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray hugs her mother Sarah Wray after winning the 275 Conference Championship on Monday in Maryville. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo.. — The fastest Class 1 runners in the state of Missouri currently reside in Nodaway County. One is no surprise to anyone while the other appears to be just starting to make her mark.

The winner of the boys’ 275 Conference championship was no surprise with Nodaway Valley junior Riley Blay taking the title for a second-straight season. Blay is coming off winning four state championships as a sophomore with cross country, the 3,200 meters, the 1,600 meters and the 800 meters.

