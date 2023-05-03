04-05-27 Track PV Justin.jpg
Platte Valley sophomore Justin Miller jumps last Friday in Mound City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MOUND CITY, Mo. — Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray continued to shine in the distance races on Tuesday at the 275 Conference Championships in Mound City. The freshman won the 3,200- and 1,600-meter championships.

Senior Kayley Hauber added to the extensive title count over her career by winning the 100-meter dash. She took second in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the triple jump — just in front of teammate Emalee Langford in fifth.

