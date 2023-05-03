MOUND CITY, Mo. — Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray continued to shine in the distance races on Tuesday at the 275 Conference Championships in Mound City. The freshman won the 3,200- and 1,600-meter championships.
Senior Kayley Hauber added to the extensive title count over her career by winning the 100-meter dash. She took second in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the triple jump — just in front of teammate Emalee Langford in fifth.
Senior Andrea Riley was third in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run while her little sister Allison Riley was fifth in the 400-meter run.
Senior Jenna Mason had a productive day, finishing second in the shot put, fifth in the javelin and sixth in the discus.
The 4x800-meter relay team finished second while the 4x100-meter team was third.
The Platte Valley boys were led by sophomore Justin Miller, who was first in the triple jump, second in the long jump and the third in the 200-meter dash.
Junior Ethan Holtman finished third in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
The hurdles were a strength for the boys as Lealand Otto and Jacob Peery were third and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and Nicco Labryer took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
In the throwing events, Ean Meyer was third in the javelin, Otto was third in the discus and Wyatt Miller was fourth in the shot put.
The 4x800-meter relay team took second while the 4x100- and 4x400-meter teams were each fourth and the 4x200-meter relay was fifth.
Platte Valley now prepares for the district championships on Saturday in Weston.
Nodaway Valley
MOUND CITY, Mo. — Riley Blay tripled up in the distance races and the relay teams shined on Tuesday night at the 275 Conference Championships in Mound City as the Nodaway Valley boys finished second as a team.
Blay ran the three races that he is the defending state champion in with the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays and won each of those. He added the 400-meter dash for conference and finished second in that race.
The Thunder relays were very strong with the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays taking first while the 4x400-meter team was second and the 4x800-meter relays was fourth.
Clay Hanson took second in the 200-meter dash while Blake Bohannon was third in the 100-meter dash, fifth in the 200-meter dash and fifth in the 400-meter dash.
Bohannon rounded out his day by taking second in the high jump. Dylan Walker was third in the pole vault, Oren Goff was fifth in the triple jump and Parker Prettyman took fourth in the javelin.
For the girls, sophomore Ava Graham is the conference champion in the shot put and the runner-up in the discus.
Paige Hanson had a busy day — finishing third in the 200-meter dash, fourth in the 400-meter dash, fourth in the 800-meter dash and fourth in the long jump.
Reganne Fast was fifth in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles. Briley Holladay was sixth in the javelin.
The Thunder now prepare for districts in Weston on Saturday.
North Nodaway
MOUND CITY, Mo. — The North Nodaway Mustangs traveled to Mound City on Friday and came away with several medals at the 275 Conference Championships.
Sophomore Mason Casner was fourth in both the 100-meter dash and long jump while Aydan Blackford was sixth in long jump.
Freshman Jordan Deleon took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and eighth in the high jump. Owen Martin was fifth in the high jump and seventh in the 400-meter dash. The 4x400-meter team took third.
The girls were led by their distance runners with the 4x800-meter relay team finishing fifth and Andrea Jenkins and Casey Wray finishing sixth and seventh in the 3,200-meter run.
The Mustangs will participate in Saturday’s district championships in Weston.
Northeast Nodaway
MOUND CITY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway sophomore Kyler Scadden set a new personal-best and won the javelin competition at Tuesday’s 275 Conference Championships with a throw of 37.1 meters.
For the girls, sophomore Baylie Busby was second in the high jump and seventh in the javelin.
Freshman Mylee Wilmes took fourth in the 200-meter dash while Sasha Deardorff was seventh in the 800-meter run.
Junior Dalanie Auffert took fifth in the discus, and eighth in the javelin and shot put.
The Bluejays will participate in Saturday’s district championships in Weston.