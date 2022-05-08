KING CITY, Mo. — Eventually Nodaway Valley and Platte Valley will likely develop into one of the most fun rivalries in northwest Missouri with Highway 71 dividing the two co-ops with ‘Valley’ in their name.
On Saturday, Riley Blay and Micah Wolf showed that despite being on opposite sides of that rivalry, the two 3,200-meter runners could join forces to accomplish their goals.
Blay is the Class 1 leader in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and leads the 3,200 meters by 28 seconds. The Nodaway Valley sophomore is gearing up for the chance to win the distance Triple Crown at state in two weeks and just wanted to run a smooth race and advance.
Wolf is hoping to climb from his No. 20 ranking in Class 1 with a new personal best and Blay was going to help him do that.
Normally in these races, Blay runs his own race well in front of everyone else, leaving Wolf to effectively set the pace for the rest of the field. On Saturday, Blay had talked to Wolf and was going to stay with him early in the race and set a challenging pace to push Wolf, but one he could keep up with.
“I’m obviously like an advanced runner, a little bit,” Blay said. “I might as well come out here and help other people get advanced.”
Blay and Wolf did this and Blay used the pace to pull the Platte Valley senior away from the rest of the pack with the two runners joking and smiling early on.
After Wolf was well in front, he let Blay know he was good and Blay began running his own race to finish with a 10:22.02. Wolf came around with an 11:06.09 for a new PR and moved up two spots in the state rankings.
“Starting off, you’ve always got to set the pace well,” Wolf said. “Him with his insane pacing abilities, he is still a really nice person so he let me pace with him and I knew that would help me get a decent lead starting off. … Once I get to a point where I have a big enough gap where I can work with what I got, I tell him to go and he takes off and runs his race after that.”
Blay won the 800-meter run with a 2:05.05 and the 1,600-meter run with a 4:44.23.
“Just run,” Blay said with a laugh as the key for next week. “Win the 800 hopefully because there is going to be some tough competition.”
Blay likes that the Thunder will advance 11 athletes to sectionals next week as well.
“I just like having the team aspect,” Blay said. “People up there at the camp cheering other people on, instead of just parents.”
Senior Dawson Fast — with his 400-meter dash — turned in the race of the day. Fast was able to win by nearly two seconds with a 53.98 which pushed his time to 17th in Class 1.
“I was kinda the underdog and I got first place,” Fast said. “It was good to hear my name as the district champion.”
Fast also advanced in the 200-meter dash where he was fifth after preliminaries, but was able to grab third in the finals. He is currently 19th in Class 1 in that event. Fast added the running events this season after primarily focusing on the high jump as a junior.
“I knew I had long legs to try and run the 400,” Fast laughed. “I knew I had to try it this year.”
He is still finding success in the high jump where he was ninth in the state last year.
He finished third on Saturday behind Class 1’s leader Levi Hittle of King City and East Atchison’s Jarrett Spinnatto. He edged the state’s No. 5 high jumper Kaylin Merriweather from East Atchison. Worth County’s Braxton Hightshoe, who is tied for fifth in the state with Merriweather, finished seventh in the district and won’t advance.
Fast will have a fourth event next Saturday as well as the 4x200-meter relay team advanced, but with Lane Larabee and Preston Jenkins set to miss sectionals to play in the district baseball tournament. The team will fill their places next week with Fast and Clay Hanson.
“Unfortunately at sectionals, we won’t have our baseball players, they will be competing at district baseball,” Nodaway Valley coach Kenneth Hamilton said. “Dawson and Clay Hanson will step in and be great substitutes on that team as well.”
Senior James Herr will represent the Thunder in the throwing events after finishing second to Worth County’s Alex Rinehart in the javelin and taking fourth in the shot put.
Herr is currently ranked third in the state in the javelin and 10th in the shot put — the district included No. 2 Hayden Elifrits of South Holt, No. 3 Austin Colvin of Stanberry and No. 6 Jase Latham of Worth County while No. 8 Jacob Chittum of North Andrew has been eliminated.
“He really shone today in shot put — he PR’ed in it,” Hamilton said. “He is just continuing to grow in his shot put and has come a long ways in it.”
For the girls, the Thunder will bring five freshmen to sectionals with the 4x200-meter relay team of Paige Hanson, Savanna Marriott, Paidyn Linville and Reganne Fast making it to sectionals with a fourth-place showing and a new school record.
“They have such good chemistry together and they are fun to work with, so I’m excited for them,” Nodaway Valley coach Maddie Book said.
The top five teams on Saturday each ran their best times of the season and top-16 times in the state as No. 1 Stanberry, No. 6 King City, No. 13 Albany and No. 15 Nodaway Valley advanced over No. 16 East Atchison.
The fifth freshman is Ava Graham, who took third in the shot put and has the seventh best throw in the state this season.
“I’m so excited for Ava,” Book said. “She is a really hard worker and a really fun girl to coach.”
Sectionals are Saturday in Weston.
“At the beginning of the season, everyone doubted us,” Dawson Fast said. “Two schools not known well for sports, but here we are in track and we have a big team going to sectionals.”